Your Everyday SPF Kit

Supergoop!

$52

Supergoop!, the skincare line based in San Antonio, has made it its mission to create top-shelf SPF products that go beyond simple sunscreen. The new Everyday SPF Kit protects the skin on all fronts—it comes with a full-sized sunscreen for face and body, a setting mist, and a mini travel-size Unseen Sunscreen.

Marfa

Cleansing Candle

Ritual Marfa

$38

The handmade soy candles by Ritual Marfa are each meant to activate an “intention,” such as Clarity, Love, and Creation. The Cleansing candle, with notes of wild ravensara, frankincense, and cardamom, is designed to help ease stress, anxiety, and exhaustion—all feelings we could stand to lose during the holiday season.

Milk + Honey

Home for the Holidays Gift Set

Milk + Honey

$68

Gift an at-home spa day with Milk + Honey’s Home for the Holidays set. The box from the salon, which has locations in Austin, Bee Cave, Houston, and Fort Worth, includes its best products for pampering the body and mind, from the milk bath packet and body cream to soothing palo santo and an essential oil candle.

Paloma

By Harper Smith

$65

Nationally known for her fashion photography, Midwestern transplant Harper Smith, who now lives in Dripping Springs, published a book of images that are more intimate and personal than her usual work. Paloma, featuring creative collaborator Alyssa Miller, captures the story of strength, power, and vulnerability against the backdrop of Texas.

Highway Robery

Silence Dogood Robe

Highway Robery

$88

Inspired by a trip out to West Texas, Evan Streusand and Jackie Nelson decided to fashion robes that were as free-spirited and cozy as their time there. Now, their Austin-based company designs kimono-style, unisex robes made with high-quality dead stock fabrics. The Silence Dogood Robe is a lightweight option, but Highway Robery also has silky rayon and heavy woven robes available.