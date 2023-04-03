I’ve heard of shabby chic and heroin chic, but Magnolia Pearl, a wildly expensive clothing line that has recently blown the internet’s mind, seems to have cornered the market on “consumption chic.” If you have thousands of dollars to spare but want to cosplay as though you’ve got nary a sixpence to your name, then Magnolia Pearl is the brand for you. The Fredericksburg-based line sells dresses, hats, jackets, pants, and shoes, all perfect for accessorizing with a dainty white handkerchief in which to ominously cough secret little droplets of blood. Magnolia Pearl was started in 2002, the year after Mugatu’s failed attempt to launch the fashion line Derelicte and around when the Olsen Twins were popularizing the whole “boho” thing. The brand has held on long enough to become fashionable again; its wares are now sold by the likes of Free People and Anthropologie.

Still, MP flew mostly under the radar until last week, when it went viral on TikTok after one user posted her mother’s all–Magnolia Pearl outfit of the day and citizen detectives took to Google to learn the outfit cost roughly $5,000, which is incidentally more than twice the average monthly rent in the United States. The discussion soon made its way to Twitter, where Magnolia Pearl’s “eccentric middle-aged-lady wear” found defenders. Still, even more users expressed shock and dismay over its designs and prices. “I refuse to believe this brand is real,” wrote one. Another posted photos from MP’s flagship location in Fredericksburg, declaring that “everything in there looks like they stole it off the orphan from Les Mis.” My favorite tweet, however, was this timely Easter take.

Someone’s selling this Magnolia Pearl dress for $450 when it actually belongs in a cave sealed with a large boulder. pic.twitter.com/hDz8TLsVJt — MykeIsNotMyName (@MykeLeTauris) March 30, 2023

In the spirit of these reactions, here is a list of other things that come to mind when one peruses Magnolia Pearl’s look books. A little bit steampunk, a little bit English garden, bafflingly expensive, but hey—at least they look comfortable.

