The details continue to come out, the story looks bad on the surface.
Austin Police Department
One of the more tragic cases in Texas in recent memory continues its journey through the legal system.
A mounted police officer grabs the camera of a man filming a tense incident on Sixth Street, and a fellow officer steps in to shoot a stream of pepper spray into the man’s face. But how many videos of police behaving badly can we handle?
The story of Larry Eugene Jackson, Jr., the Austin man who was killed by police after being suspected of attempted fraud, is moving further along in the justice system.
On Thursday, four officers arrived at the scene near the University of Texas campus to arrest a young woman for jaywalking. A video of the arrest went viral, prompting APD Chief Art Acevedo to defend his officers in a curious manner.
High-speed chases are dangerous, and now more avoidable.
Nine years after the brutal murder of four teenage girls in a yogurt shop rocked the city of Austin, the police say they have finally caught the killers. But they have no evidence and no witnesses—only two confessions that the defendants say were coerced. Which is why, when the case goes to trial in February, the cops will be on trial too.