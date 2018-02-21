george p. bush

bush approval ratings
A Tale of Two Bushes

Jan 23, 2018 By R.G. Ratcliffe

George P. struggles in his reelection campaign, and George W. finds his approval rating soaring as Americans compare him to President Trump.
The P. Q&A

Jan 27, 2016 By Brian D. Sweany

The grandson of a president. The nephew of a president. And the son of a candidate who’s currently on the stump. Such is the reality for George P. Bush, the state’s first-term land commissioner and the newest face of the family dynasty. But what course is he setting for himself?
Smile and Say, “Bush!”

Feb 12, 2014 By Christopher Hooks

Photographer David Valdez is back on familiar turf: on the campaign trail, documenting the public and private moments of a candidate with the surname Bush.

