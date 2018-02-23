Jeffery Hobbs
Smoked in Texas: Smoke-Brined Fried Chicken

Jan 19, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

The best fried chicken in Dallas is served at a barbecue joint. Any self-respecting pitmaster might cringe when I suggest the fried chicken to prospective customers, but chef and pitmaster Jeffrey Hobbs at the Slow Bone Barbeque in Dallas is plenty proud of his unique smoke-brined…

More than Leftovers at Slow Bone

Jul 21, 2014 By Daniel Vaughn

When Jack Perkins opened the Slow Bone in Dallas last year, it was with a standard barbecue menu. Since then he’s been tinkering with ways to use up leftover meat. Perkins doesn’t want to serve you yesterday’s ribs, but throwing them out would be bad business sense, not…

