A plan to fix the Alamo site could have propelled the political scion to glory. Instead it’s become his biggest battle.
jerry patterson
George P. struggles in his reelection campaign, and George W. finds his approval rating soaring as Americans compare him to President Trump.
The short answer: Maybe, but it’s not likely to succeed.
Souvenez-vous de l’Alamo. アラモを覚えています. Erinnere mich an die Alamo.
Are we on the way to becoming Alabama?
In a major announcement today, that the Genesis singer/drummer revealed a bit of su-su-super news that his massive collection of Alamo memorabilia is coming home.
It might yet be the craziest thing he’s done for the Texas landmark.
Tejanos at the Alamo.
As the clock winds down on the primary, Patterson unloads on Patrick in the hope of taking the second spot
The situation in Fort Worth, in which a pregnant woman named Marlise Muñoz was brain dead and was carrying an abnormal fetus, is truly tragic for the family. It was revolting to see Dan Patrick try to exploit the situation to demand that Texas law be changed, following a decision…