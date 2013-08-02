Justin Fourton
Pecan Lodge Frustrated at Farmers Market

Aug 2, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

Last Saturday, business was booming at Pecan Lodge in Shed #2 at the Dallas Farmers Market. I was eating tamales from La Popular, another vendor at the market, and it was great to see such vibrancy in at Shed #2. Just a few years ago, when Pecan Lodge opened,…

Easing the Line at Pecan Lodge

Aug 1, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

The lines at Pecan Lodge are pretty crazy these days. At the opening bell last Saturday I counted over 150 people waiting for barbecue. Today, owners Diane and Justin Fourton are announcing a few changes that may ease lines like this one: From the press…
You May Love Beef Short Ribs, But Pitmasters Don’t

Jul 19, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

Customers love beef ribs. When a pitmaster plunks down a big, thick fatty rib on a plate, cameras are whipped out to document this ultimate carnivore trophy that is the succulent symbol of the Texas obsession with beef. While beef backs ribs have been found in joints from Fort Worth…
How to Slice a Brisket

Jul 5, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

When I’m watching a brisket being sliced, a few things make me shudder, like the aggressive purr of an electric knife, the whine of a deli slicer, and, the worst offense, watching the fat cap being discarded (but we’ll save that for another column). I’ll concede that there are several ways…
BBQ Anatomy 101: The Slaughter

Jun 28, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

For three days this week I was a student at Beef 101, an intensive course taught by the Texas A&M University meat science staff, led by Dr. Davey Griffin, Dr. Jeff Savell, and Ray Riley. The class covers everything about cattle, from the time…

Interview: Justin Fourton of Pecan Lodge

Jun 5, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

Justin Fourton Owner/Pitmaster: Pecan Lodge; opened in 2010 Age: 37 Smoker:  Steel smoker with an offset firebox Wood: Mesquite and Oak I called Justin Fourton on his day off to set up this interview. His voice mail was full. He is a man in demand,…
Pecan Lodge

May 17, 2013 By Texas Monthly

Shed #2 at the Dallas Farmers Market is a vast, enclosed, and fully air-conditioned structure that essentially serves as a city-owned food court where up-and-coming restaurateurs crowd in to show off their skills. The unquestioned anchor tenant of this gastro-carnival is Pecan Lodge, a three-year-old barbecue joint producing what is…
Pecan Lodge

Aug 3, 2012 By Daniel Vaughn

You may have heard that this joint is getting a bit popular. While I may lament not being able to visit my go-to barbecue joint without braving a long line, I’m happy for the proprietors. Justin and Diane Fourton are friends in the barbecue world, and I’ve sought some bit…
Pecan Lodge

Jan 1, 2011 By Daniel Vaughn

After a nearly two-month hiatus (that felt like years to some barbecue fanatics) Pecan Lodge is back up and running. Justin and Diane Fourton have a wide menu of Southern food favorites so they weren’t exactly closed, but there’s no doubt that a celebration was warranted. A banner exclaiming “BBQ…

