Over two weekends in October, the Austin City Limits Music Festival brought in thousands of local and out-of-town revelers to Zilker Park. With a Texan-heavy lineup that included Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, and Gary Clark Jr., it’s only fitting that festival-goers dressed up in their finest fringe, rhinestones, and cowboy hats for the occasion.

Texas Monthly‘s photo staff caught up with music fans sporting memorable Westernwear.