The Culture

Corpus Christi Photographer to Use Guggenheim Grant on El Paso/Alaska Project

One of three Texans to earn a fellowship this year, Jennifer Garza-Cuen explores the interconnections of place and identity in her stunning images.

By
clairehogan
Date
Apr 18, 2019
Share
Notes
Untitled - Amtrak Waiting Room, Reno, NV

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

To Jennifer Garza-Cuen, an American photographer who spent fifteen years living and traveling abroad, the idea of home is complicated. It’s also a fertile subject. Since her return to the U.S. in 2004, the 47-year-old assistant professor of photography at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has built a rich oeuvre questioning the centrality of geographic origin to a person’s identity. Her recent series, Imag[in]ing America, is a vivid photographic journey through six places in the U.S. to which she has a personal connection. “I’m into this idea of where we come from as a signifier to define us. People ask, ‘What’s your name, where do you come from, what is your job?’ Those are the three things that people seem to need to know about you,” she says. “So this idea of place becomes huge. One of my questions is, if we’re such a mobile society, then what does being ‘of a place’ mean?”

This month, the board of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced Garza-Cuen as a 2019 Guggenheim fellow, one of three from Texas. Acclaimed writer and illustrator Edward Carey (Little, The Iremonger Trilogy), associate professor of English at the University of Texas at Austin, and poet Cyrus Cassells, a professor of English at Texas State University, also made the list of 168 artists and scholars selected this year from almost three thousand applicants in the U.S. and Canada. “It’s an extraordinary level of support for my creative practice,” Garza-Cuen says of the honor. “Not just financially, but also the notoriety that it brings and the opportunity for institutional support. Photography is very expensive, and therefore it usually takes a long time to do large bodies of work. I’ve been working on Imag[in]ing America for almost ten years now.”

She has either lived in or has family ties to each of the towns featured in the series—from Reno, Nevada to Rabun County, Georgia. Shot mostly in large format, the images radiate longing: overflowing plastic ashtrays on vintage coffee tables, an empty theater awaiting an audience, a woman in spiked heels alone on a desolate road. Imag[in]ing America speaks in a lush visual language of faded wall paper, barefoot girls, and an overriding sense that something is missing.

Garza-Cuen plans to use the Guggenheim grant for her next project. She’ll photograph the trajectory of her family’s multigenerational migrations and the two cities where each side of her family settled: El Paso and Juneau, Alaska. “I intend to track the movements of my immigrant ancestors in images, as a way of accessing the myth of assimilation,” she says. “I know that many of the things I know to be true are probably not quite. I mean, that’s the thing about family histories, right? There are a lot of missing pieces. I’m interested in the way things ride a line between truth and fiction.”

Untitled - Piano Room, Detroit, MI

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Untitled - Man on White Horse

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Untitled - Coal Mine, Buffalo, WY

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Untitled - Female Solo, Eden, VT

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Untitled - Slots, Reno, NV

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Untitled - Ranch Hand, Buffalo, WY

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Untitled - Clearing, Rabun, GA

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Untitled - Family Room, Rabun, GA

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Untitled - Girl with Snake, Rabun, GA

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Corpus Christi Photographer to Use Guggenheim Grant on El Paso/Alaska Project

Untitled - Piano Room, Detroit, MI

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

Untitled - Man on White Horse

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

Untitled - Coal Mine, Buffalo, WY

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

Untitled - Female Solo, Eden, VT

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

Untitled - Slots, Reno, NV

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

Untitled - Ranch Hand, Buffalo, WY

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

Untitled - Clearing, Rabun, GA

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

Untitled - Family Room, Rabun, GA

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

Untitled - Girl with Snake, Rabun, GA

Jennifer Garza-Cuen

Trending

  1. Sorting Fact From Fiction in the Story of Pro-life Celebrity Abby Johnson April 16, 2019 By Nate Blakeslee
  2. Dan Patrick Alerts Senate That He Intends to Use “Nuclear Option” to Pass Property Tax Reform April 12, 2019 By Carlos Sanchez
  3. The Day Treva Throneberry Disappeared March 1, 2002 By Skip Hollandsworth
Share
Tags: Art, Guggenheim fellowship, Jennifer Garza-Cuen, Photography, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Comments

Recommended

01
See 3,822 Miles of Texas Borders From Above Through Aerial Photographs

By Charley Locke

02
Dexter the mountain lion, photographed by Ford in studio.
Randal Ford on Photographing ‘The Animal Kingdom’

By Charley Locke

03
Wyatt McSpadden
Where to Find the Heart of Texas Barbecue

By Daniel Vaughn

04
texas photography
See Texas Monthly’s Favorite Photos from 2017

By Texas Monthly

05
The Best Thing in Texas: This George Strait Mural Honors the King of Country

By Dan Solomon

06
Let Us Now Celebrate the Croatian Artist Who Finds the Fantastical in James Harden’s Beard

By Dan Solomon

07
Lizzo performs onstage at HD Buttercup on September 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Texas Monthly Recommends: Lizzo Sets the “Tempo” with Missy Elliot in Her Latest Single

By Texas Monthly

08
Beyonce homecoming
‘Homecoming’ Is Beyoncé’s Ode to the Power and Creativity of Blackness

By Sydney Greene

09
Collin McHugh
So, Did Astros Pitcher Collin McHugh Take the Red Pill or the Blue Pill?

By Dan Solomon

10
basilica
The Beauty of Semana Santa in the Rio Grande Valley

By Joe Galván

11
Willie Nelson Previews His New Record for Some Lucky Fans

By Tom Thornton

12
Yo-Yo Ma
In Laredo Visit, Yo-Yo Ma Asks That We Celebrate What Unites Us

By Hugh Fitzsimons

Latest

Corpus Christi Photographer to Use Guggenheim Grant on El Paso/Alaska Project

By clairehogan

Houston and Dallas Lead the Nation in Distracted Driving

By Dan Solomon

‘Homecoming’ Is Beyoncé’s Ode to the Power and Creativity of Blackness

By Sydney Greene

Southern Q BBQ Brings Its Spicy Boudin to a Second Location

By Daniel Vaughn

Dan Patrick’s Budget Negotiators Lack Racial, Ideological, and Geographic Diversity

By Carlos Sanchez

So, Did Astros Pitcher Collin McHugh Take the Red Pill or the Blue Pill?

By Dan Solomon

The Beauty of Semana Santa in the Rio Grande Valley

By Joe Galván

The Homesick Texan Is Homesick No More

By Jason Cohen

Willie Nelson Previews His New Record for Some Lucky Fans

By Tom Thornton

In Laredo Visit, Yo-Yo Ma Asks That We Celebrate What Unites Us

By Hugh Fitzsimons

The Governor Wants to Replace Property Taxes With ‘Consumption’ Taxes. That’s a Terrible Idea.

By Christopher Hooks

Is This the Most Houston Historical Marker of All Time?

By John Nova Lomax

Texas Monthly