As everyone from Beyoncé to Rihanna to, uh, John Malkovich has proved, you haven’t achieved true superstardom until you’ve launched your own clothing line. So perhaps after several critically acclaimed albums, two Grammys, and her film acting debut, it was inevitable that St. Vincent’s Annie Clark would add a signature fashion line to her portfolio.

The Dallas musician says her new collaboration with workout wear brand Outdoor Voices is a natural one. “It may come as a shock to some, but team sports and exercise have been a massive part of my life since I was young,” Clark writes in a press release. “I have tried every manner of exercise clothes and never found the perfect fit or design. So when OV, A Texas-based, female-founded-and-run-company, approached me about collaborating, I was thrilled!”

The resulting STV.OV collection consists of seven basic, mix-and-match pieces: bras, bralettes, shorts, leggings, hoodies, sweatpants, and a slightly more St. Vincent-esque trenchcoat to top it all off. Clark—who also shared a throwback soccer photo this week—stars in the accompanying teaser video, a bizarro infomercial riff that will have you doing postmodernist calisthenics in no time.

Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire Reboot on Hold



Fans of low-rise jeans and midlife crises have long been anticipating the return of Lizzie McGuire, Disney+’s revival of the early-aughts series that starred Houston’s own Hilary Duff as a plucky middle-schooler—who’s now in her thirties, like many of its fans. But now it seems those nostalgia-crazed loyalists may have to wait a little longer, if not forever. Variety reports that the show has “ground to a halt” in the wake of losing original series creator Terri Minsky, who was fired back in January after completing just two episodes. With no new showrunner announced, and production seemingly stalled indefinitely, Disney has insisted that the project is on pause for “creative redevelopment.”

But Duff seems considerably less sanguine about its prospects. On her Instagram story this week, she shared a news story about Disney+relocating its Love, Simon show to Hulu because it wasn’t deemed “family-friendly” enough, with Duff writing “sounds familiar” above the headline. The Variety piece seems to confirm that Disney indeed balked at the more “adult version” of Lizzie McGuire that Duff and Minsky wanted, preferring something that would appeal to the next generation of angsty tweens. While a Disney spokesperson says the goal is to resume production, full stop, there’s no telling when that will be—or whether Duff would even be on board with it. It turns out Lizzie McGuire was right: growing up is hard.

Natalie Zea Gets Her Own NBC Pilot



The Houston-born, Monahans-bred Natalie Zea has been a standout on television for years now, although her biggest roles have often unfortunately been defined by their relation to leading men: She was Timothy Olyphant’s ex-wife on Justified; Kevin Bacon’s ex-wife on The Following; Jason Jones’s not-quite-wife on The Detour, etc. Unfortunately, Zea’s first shot at a lead role—in the John Stamos country club dramedy Members Only—was canceled before the series even premiered. So it’s welcome news from Deadline that she’ll soon get a well-deserved chance on NBC’s La Brea, a high-concept drama about a family that’s torn apart, quite literally, by a massive sinkhole in Los Angeles, which plunges Zea, her TV son, and a diverse group of strangers into “an unexplainable primeval world” whose mysteries they must solve if they want to find their way back home. It sounds like La Brea is basically part Lost and part Land of the Lost, with a little bit of that Dwayne Johnson earthquake movie thrown in. But more importantly, it sounds like Zea’s character will be front and center here.

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s Hunters Blasted by the Auschwitz Memorial

After decades of similarly doing yeoman’s work for Ryan Murphy on Glee and American Horror Story, Laredo’s own Alfonso Gomez-Rejon got his own spotlight moment with the new Amazon series Hunters, which premiered earlier this month. Gomez-Rejon serves as executive producer and shot the pilot for the series that, as he told Variety, is a personal one for him, given that it concerns “immigrants in existence and justice,” and he grew up on the Texas-Mexico border. In fact, although he had successfully transitioned into feature directing with films like The Current War and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, the potential to tell stories about outsiders making their way in the world—and work with Al Pacino in his first regular TV role—was enough to lure him back.

Of course, the show’s “outsiders” also happen to be Nazi hunters, who exact brutal, occasionally cartoonish revenge on members of a wannabe Fourth Reich—a comic-book spin on a very serious premise that’s naturally made it a lightning rod for controversy. And while critics seem divided over whether Hunters’ over-the-top, Quentin Tarantino-biting style is revisionist fun or reprehensible schlock, the series has already received one especially high-profile drubbing from the Auschwitz Memorial, which branded its exaggerated style “dangerous foolishness.” That complaint in particular stemmed from a scene in the Gomez-Rejon-directed premiere that depicted a game of “human chess” being played at the concentration camp, a complete fabrication that representatives for the Holocaust Museum said only “welcomes future deniers.”

Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy. pic.twitter.com/UM2KYmA4cw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

In a statement, series creator David Weil—who noted that his own grandmother was imprisoned at Auschwitz—defended the storytelling choice as a way of “showcasing the most extreme—and representationally truthful—sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated,” without actually depicting specific, more personal stories of trauma. To delve into those, Weil argued, would actually be more disrespectful. It’s a response that only seems to have inflamed the overall criticism of the show, which many already feel unnecessarily embellishes people and events that were already plenty horrific.

Jamie Foxx Makes Admirable Effort at Getting Leonardo DiCaprio to Rap

Last Sunday saw Terrell’s own Jamie Foxx feted at the American Black Film Festival Honors, where the actor, singer, and all-around entertainer was presented with the Excellence in the Arts award. It also saw Foxx trying to get Leonardo DiCaprio to rap some A Tribe Called Quest. Foxx’s Django Unchained costar made a surprise appearance to present him with the award, first making a speech that left Foxx visibly teary. But it was the moment immediately afterward that made all the headlines: “I’m just going to be honest, we’ve partied in some situations where no cellphones were allowed and I watched him rap ‘Scenario,’” Foxx told the crowd before launching into the opening bars of the Tribe hit, prodding DiCaprio to join in. DiCaprio demurred, of course—although if you’re really interested, you can easily find some crummy, forbidden cellphone footage of him rapping “Scenario” with Foxx from 2014. Still, the mere fact that Foxx tried only underscored DiCaprio’s sentiment that “Jamie brings out the very best in other people.”

THIS WEEK IN MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

When it comes to unexpectedly good celebrity rappers, DiCaprio may have some competition in Matthew McConaughey, whom Snoop Dogg once called “the greatest rapper in the world” (when he’s stoned, at least). But for now, McConaughey seems content to stay off the mic—and all mics in general—as he’s still enjoying an ebb between projects summed up by this photo he shared of a local restaurant promising Wi-Fi, tacos, and margaritas, a combination McConaughey deemed the “trifecta.”

In fact, McConaughey’s life seems to have slowed to such a leisurely, tequila-laden crawl of late that he’s only now getting around to digging up photos from the trip he took to Las Vegas last month—like this selfie with the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s The Beatles LOVE. And his reveries drifted even further into the past with this throwback photo of a younger, noticeably fluffier Matthew McConaughey on the golf course, which appears to have been taken from his old high school yearbook in Longview. “Don’t make a straight line crooked,” McConaughey captioned the pic of himself crouching next to what appears to be a young Steve Albini (but, y’know, probably isn’t), a spin on an old McConaughey-ism that, you will not be surprised, has spawned several inspirational memes.

Anyway, presumably that koan is just one bit of unconventional wisdom that McConaughey plans to impart this weekend during A+E Networks “Leadership and Legacy” event at New York’s Carnegie Hall, where the actor is scheduled to cease livin’ long enough to discuss his career. How are Carnegie Hall’s margaritas?