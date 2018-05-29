The Culture

‘Lost, Texas’ Offers a Glimpse of Fading Small Towns

In the new book, photographer Bronson Dorsey captures derelict buildings across the state.

By
Charley Locke
Date
May 29, 2018
Share
Notes
Lost Texas
Langtry was named in honor of George Langtry, an engineer and construction foreman during construction of the Southern Pacific Railroad. But Roy Bean, the local justice of the peace, claimed that he named the town after British actress Lillie Langtry, who he was enamored with. This view shows the sheriff's office in Langtry, now abandoned.

Bronson Dorsey

Texans are no strangers to long drives. Whether cruising from Mission to South Padre Island to spot great kiskadees, from Turkey to Lubbock while blasting Waylon Jennings, or catching the remote vistas from Marfa to Chinati Hot Springs, Texans often get to know our state by car—soaking in main streets, small towns, and local oddities from the driver’s seat window.

While driving east on U.S. 90 from Big Bend to Austin in 2009, photographer Bronson Dorsey noticed three run-down buildings near Langtry. He stopped, fascinated by the abandoned structures. “I kept thinking about how many times I had passed abandoned buildings along highways and the streets of rural towns without giving them a thought, much less a second glance,” writes Dorsey. “Thus began my search for Lost, Texas: for the images of vanished ways of life suggested by the buildings people have left behind.” Over the next eight years, he drove thousands of miles across the state, photographing buildings that once were homes, schools, and railroad depots in small towns. Dorsey showcases those images in his new book, Lost, Texas: Photographs of Forgotten Buildings, which came out May 11. See a selection of the photos below.

During its heyday, the Royal Palms Hotel in Catarina also housed a bank, shops, offices, and a café. After the town's water supply was depleted during the Great Depression, Catarina never recovered.

Bronson Dorsey

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Larry McMurtry, who grew up in Archer City, based 'The Last Picture Show' on the town's Royal Theater on East Main Street.

Bronson Dorsey

View Slideshow 10 Photos

The Cottonseed Oil Mill in Granger, built beside the railroad tracks in 1910, included an ice plant and an electricity-generation plant. The town was the setting for the 2010 remake of 'True Grit.'

Bronson Dorsey

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Emmett F. Boydston built the Texas Tourist Camp after travelers started spending the night in Decatur while driving Texas's new highways in the 1920s. The cabins are also called the Petrified Wood Station—the material covers the gas station's walls.

Bronson Dorsey

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Fluvanna was one of several towns planned along the railway from Roscoe to the Bailey County line at the turn of the century, but when the highway from Snyder to Post passed it by, the town fizzled. This image shows the remains of the redbrick school.

Bronson Dorsey

View Slideshow 10 Photos

When Ira Yates found oil on his ranch 40 miles southeast of Girvin in 1926, the town quickly grew. The Nutter family—Harry and Inez, their three children—along with two boarders, lived in the space above the Nutter gas station, shown here.

Bronson Dorsey

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Langtry was named in honor of George Langtry, an engineer and construction foreman during construction of the Southern Pacific Railroad. But Roy Bean, the local justice of the peace, claimed that he named the town after British actress Lillie Langtry, who he was enamored with. This view shows the sheriff's office in Langtry, now abandoned.

Bronson Dorsey

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Lipscomb is both the smallest town in the county and the county seat. The Alamo Saloon, shown here, served beer and liquor on the north side of the courthouse square until Lipscomb County went dry in 1908.

Bronson Dorsey

View Slideshow 10 Photos

The San Fernando Academy in Pontotoc, founded in 1882, housed and educated two hundred students from across the state. A typhoid epidemic in 1887 nearly killed off the whole town.

Bronson Dorsey

View Slideshow 10 Photos

In September 1928, Amelia Earhart landed her plane near Toyah after experiencing engine trouble. Toyah High School, shown here, was used until the 1940s.

Bronson Dorsey

View Slideshow 10 Photos

‘Lost, Texas’ Offers a Glimpse of Fading Small Towns

During its heyday, the Royal Palms Hotel in Catarina also housed a bank, shops, offices, and a café. After the town's water supply was depleted during the Great Depression, Catarina never recovered.

Bronson Dorsey

Larry McMurtry, who grew up in Archer City, based 'The Last Picture Show' on the town's Royal Theater on East Main Street.

Bronson Dorsey

The Cottonseed Oil Mill in Granger, built beside the railroad tracks in 1910, included an ice plant and an electricity-generation plant. The town was the setting for the 2010 remake of 'True Grit.'

Bronson Dorsey

Emmett F. Boydston built the Texas Tourist Camp after travelers started spending the night in Decatur while driving Texas's new highways in the 1920s. The cabins are also called the Petrified Wood Station—the material covers the gas station's walls.

Bronson Dorsey

Fluvanna was one of several towns planned along the railway from Roscoe to the Bailey County line at the turn of the century, but when the highway from Snyder to Post passed it by, the town fizzled. This image shows the remains of the redbrick school.

Bronson Dorsey

When Ira Yates found oil on his ranch 40 miles southeast of Girvin in 1926, the town quickly grew. The Nutter family—Harry and Inez, their three children—along with two boarders, lived in the space above the Nutter gas station, shown here.

Bronson Dorsey

Langtry was named in honor of George Langtry, an engineer and construction foreman during construction of the Southern Pacific Railroad. But Roy Bean, the local justice of the peace, claimed that he named the town after British actress Lillie Langtry, who he was enamored with. This view shows the sheriff's office in Langtry, now abandoned.

Bronson Dorsey

Lipscomb is both the smallest town in the county and the county seat. The Alamo Saloon, shown here, served beer and liquor on the north side of the courthouse square until Lipscomb County went dry in 1908.

Bronson Dorsey

The San Fernando Academy in Pontotoc, founded in 1882, housed and educated two hundred students from across the state. A typhoid epidemic in 1887 nearly killed off the whole town.

Bronson Dorsey

In September 1928, Amelia Earhart landed her plane near Toyah after experiencing engine trouble. Toyah High School, shown here, was used until the 1940s.

Bronson Dorsey

Trending

  1. Jeff Pike, Texas’s Own Tony Soprano

    May 19, 2018 By Skip Hollandsworth

  2. Eric Sollenberger Is No Longer Anonymous As “PFT Commenter”

    May 22, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  3. The List: The Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas

    May 22, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Share
Tags: Architecture, Art, Books, Transportation, Travel, buildings, Cities

Comments

Recommended

01
Is San Antonio The New Austin?

By Dan Solomon

02
Are the One-Way Streets in Our City Centers Killing Neighborhoods, Causing Crime, and Depressing Property Values?

By John Nova Lomax

03
The Most Walkable Cities in Texas

By Dan Solomon

04
Here Is a Map of Every City in America That Willie Nelson Ever Sang About

By Dan Solomon

05
Bill C. Malone
Bill Malone on Fifty Years of ‘Country Music USA’

By Andy Langer

06
Warstic
Take Me Out to the … Custom Bat Showroom?

By Lauren Smith Ford

07
Alexa
‘The Alexa Dialogues’ Offers a Vision of Our Intimate Relationships with Artificial Intelligence

By Jeremy Hallock

08
Joe Ely
Dear Mark Cuban, Help Us Save Texas Music

By Michael Hall

09
Post Malone
Post Malone’s Chart-Topping ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ Has Sold Fewer Than 200,000 Copies

By Dan Solomon

10
Rockets v. Warriors
Can the Rockets Repeat Game Four?

By Joe Levin

11
Jack Johnson.
Trump Pardons Boxing Champion Jack Johnson

By Leif Reigstad

12
horse rescue saved highway
The Best Thing in Texas: Drivers Rescue a Horse on the Highway

By Doyin Oyeniyi

Latest

Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?

By Nate Blakeslee

Growing Up With Steve Miller

By Max Marshall

Meanwhile, in Texas

By Leif Reigstad

Bill Malone on Fifty Years of ‘Country Music USA’

By Andy Langer

T. Boone Pickens on Selling the Ranch

By Loren Steffy

Take Me Out to the … Custom Bat Showroom?

By Lauren Smith Ford

‘Lost, Texas’ Offers a Glimpse of Fading Small Towns

By Charley Locke

The Texanist: Should I Let My Kids Splash Around in a Snake-Infested Swimming Hole?

By David Courtney

Our Barbecue Podcast Debut: The Story of Tootsie and Snow’s BBQ

By Tim Taliaferro

Dear Mark Cuban, Help Us Save Texas Music

By Michael Hall

Post Malone’s Chart-Topping ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ Has Sold Fewer Than 200,000 Copies

By Dan Solomon

‘The Alexa Dialogues’ Offers a Vision of Our Intimate Relationships with Artificial Intelligence

By Jeremy Hallock

Texas Monthly