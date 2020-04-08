To our readers:

Texans have always connected over shared stories, and that’s more important than ever right now. That’s why, effective today, we are giving free access to the full range of storytelling on TexasMonthly.com to all visitors, for the remainder of 2020.

We know that all who love Texas need to follow news of the pandemic in our state, as well as the latest on the economy and other topics. You may want guidance on where to get outdoor recreation near your home, or on the best restaurants that offer takeout and delivery options. And in times like these, we all need some diversion, whether it’s a profile of a best-selling Texas author or an account of a fishing safari across every corner of our state. That’s what you’ll find on TexasMonthly.com.

When you’re ready, we will welcome you as a subscriber. In the meantime, please be safe, stay informed, and enjoy the stories that connect us.

If you’re already a subscriber, we invite you to click here for a special gift, with our thanks for making possible the quality journalism that we publish.

Sincerely,

Dan Goodgame

Editor in Chief

Scott Brown

President