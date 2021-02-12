As fans of One by Willie should already know, the podcast’s second season debuts this Tuesday, February 16, and our first guest will be one of the finest singer-songwriters alive, Steve Earle. In anticipation of the launch, we teamed up with our friends at Willie’s Roadhouse on SiriusXM to produce a special radio show with Roadhouse DJ and hardcore Willie-phile Dallas Wayne that explores Texas Monthly’s long history of covering Willie, plays some highlights and songs from season one, and looks forward to the episodes to come.

The hour-long show will air this Friday, February 12, at 4 p.m. Central, and it will be rebroadcast on Sunday, February 14, at 10 a.m. Central, all on Willie’s Roadhouse at SiriusXM channel 59.

And then comes season two of One by Willie. In addition to Earle, who will break down Willie’s 1973 recording of “Local Memory,” we’ve lined up guests like country star Rosanne Cash, producers T Bone Burnett and Don Was, and Willie’s daughter, Amy Nelson. If you dug season one, you’re going to love season two. Here’s the trailer:

Hope you’ll join us Friday and throughout this upcoming season. As always, if you like the show, please subscribe and drop us a rating on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.