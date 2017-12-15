15 Rentals Ideal for a Texas Winter Retreat

Ready to get away from it all? In Texas, the options for winter retreats are endless. Go off the grid in a solar-powered modern stunner in remote West Texas. Escape to a log cabin overlooking your own private 25-acre lake. Be the envy of Instagram by spending a cozy weekend in a beautiful yurt. We’ve scoured the vacation rental options to round up a diverse list of abodes across the state that are ideal for a winter getaway with friends, family, or just a good book.
Marfa Compound | Built by Garza Marfa Design + Build | Surrounded by an eight-foot tall adobe wall for a secluded feel | Fifteen-foot projector for movie nights | Sleeps four to six | Averages $275 per night
Chateau at Cedar Cove Ranch | Private 25-acre lake | Sleeps 18 | Mountain biking, fishing, horseback riding, and more | One hour from DFW | Averages $395 per night
Palo Duro Canyon Cabin | On the West Rim of the Canyon with sweeping views | Cozy, Southwestern-themed interiors | Hot tub | Sleeps six | Averages $425 per night
Glamping outside of Austin | Live Oak Yurt sleeps two | Modern bathhouse | Enjoy coffee, s'mores and farm fresh eggs | Horseshoes and ping pong | Averages $185 per night
Cedar Creek Lake | Four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms with an additional four bedrooms | Rocking chairs and big back porch | Lake access | Sleeps more than twenty | One hour from DFW | Averages $1,000 per night
Cozy in Dripping Springs | Cottage on a five-acre farm | Watch the goats, chickens, and ducks as you enjoy French press coffee | Half pipe skate ramp available | Sleeps two (extra mattress available for one child) | Averages $75 per night
Blanco River Retreat | Brand-new riverfront property with two homes that sleep 23 | Resort-style swimming pool that can be heated, plus hot tub and fire pit | Averages $1,307 per night
Fredericksburg Cabin | Two suites in attached 1880s hand-hewn log cabins | Light breakfast is included | Jetted tubs | Wood-burning fireplaces | Sleeps four | Averages $318 per night
Fort Davis Mountain Retreat | On top of a bluff with porches and views on all sides of the house | Two fireplaces | Sleeps eight | Averages $467 per night
