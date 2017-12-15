15 Rentals Ideal for a Texas Winter Retreat

Ready to get away from it all? In Texas, the options for winter retreats are endless. Go off the grid in a solar-powered modern stunner in remote West Texas. Escape to a log cabin overlooking your own private 25-acre lake. Be the envy of Instagram by spending a cozy weekend in a beautiful yurt. We’ve scoured the vacation rental options to round up a diverse list of abodes across the state that are ideal for a winter getaway with friends, family, or just a good book.

