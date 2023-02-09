Common carp are nearly ubiquitous in Texas fresh water, from the clear streams of the Hill Country to the muddy bayous of Houston. They can be caught in ponds, lakes, rivers, and, yes, even ditches. Here are a few of the best spots to try your luck at fly-fishing for this species.

Central Texas

Pedernales River

The popular Pedernales Falls State Park, west of Austin, provides a blissful setting—and some of the best carp fly-fishing in Texas. Seat yourself on the knobby knees of a cypress tree and wait for the fish to come to you, or traverse the shallow waters in search of feeding carp. Pro tip: “The section downstream from Trammel’s Crossing has the advantage of easier wading and lots of bank access and—especially—shade,” says Aaron Reed, author of Fly Fishing Austin & Central Texas.

Read Next: My Quest to Lasso an Aquatic Bronco

Houston

Brays Bayou

The nine-mile portion of the bayou from Loop 610 to MacGregor Park offers a true urban fishing experience. Here, Brays is a concrete-lined stream crisscrossed by highways and pipelines. But don’t let this unassuming ditch fool you: relatively clear water offers excellent sight-casting opportunities for common and grass carp. Fun fact: Locals call this strip of bayou “concrete flats.”

North Texas

Elm Fork of the Trinity River

At the 2,000-acre Lake Lewisville Environmental Learning Area, northwest of Dallas, Elm Fork runs swift and cool below the lake, fed by controlled releases from the dam. Large schools of carp cruise the shallow stream, feeding along the cobbled bottom. “Sight casting to groups of fish can produce some major excitement,” says Greg DeMars, a Dallas-based fly angler. Bonus: LLELA offers a verdant urban wilderness in which to try your luck.

This article originally appeared in the March 2023 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Carp Diem.” Subscribe today.