East Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

The Miniature Thru-Hike

Lost Maples State Natural Area

Route: West Trail to West Loop Trail to East-West Trail

Distance: 7 miles

Difficulty: Moderate. This is a fairly long-distance hike, and you’ll need to schedule a shuttle before heading out.

Few places in Texas offer the chance at a bona fide thru-hike: a multiday, long-distance end-to-end trek best experienced along epic trails like the Appalachian or the Pacific Crest, both more than two thousand miles long. Our state’s preponderance of private property has rendered those opportunities nearly nonexistent. But in East Texas, the 128-mile Lone Star Hiking Trail, the state’s longest continuous hiking path, offers at least a sample of what a thru-hike can feel like. Plenty of hikers come intent on knocking out the entire length in a week’s time, but I decided on a more modest adventure: 23 miles in three days.

Trailheads dot the whole route, which winds through Sam Houston National Forest, so hikers can dip in and out as they please, a piecemeal approach known as a flip-flop. I focused on three scenic sections—Big Creek, Tarkington, and Winter’s Bayou—that lead to the trail’s eastern terminus, just north of Cleveland. I arranged a shuttle from my car, which you’ll need to do for such a hike, and it dropped me off at the Iron Ore trailhead, where a clearing of tall grasses quickly turns into the dappled shade of the Piney Woods. Shouldering my pack, I soon left behind the traffic noises from the farm-to-market roads along the forest’s edge.

Survival Tip If you forget your bug repellent, mix a little water with dirt to create an all-natural paste that will help keep mosquitoes at bay.

Unlike the wide-open skies and never-ending horizons of West Texas, the beauty here is right in front of you. At many points along the stunning path, the trees nearly swallow the trail. On my last morning in the forest, I walked through Winter’s Bayou, a swampy woodland that allows a quiet hike among sweet-smelling honeysuckle, loblolly pine, and intermittent Southern magnolia. When I crossed the last bridge to my exit, I was happy to be heading for my car. But on the ride home, I was already mapping my next trip on the Lone Star trail.