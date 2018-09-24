Travel & Outdoors

Meet the Next Generation of Texas Hunters

Austin’s Greater Calvary Bible Church believes the sport is a training ground for essential life lessons. Here’s how the congregation’s efforts defy hunting trends across the state.

Mike Leggett and Charley Locke
October 2018
Hazaiah Lands, Mariah Robinson, and Angela Smith.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

This article originally appeared in the October issue

When Sterling Lands was growing up in Baton Rouge in the fifties, he’d often go hunting in the forests and flatlands near his home. Along with his dad, uncles, and cousins, he would head out in search of rabbits, squirrels, possums, geese, and turkeys—anything they could bring home for dinner. “We weren’t just hunting for sport,” he says. “We were looking for food.” But the lessons he learned on those trips transcended basic survival skills. “I could be a mile off, and they’d say, ‘Good shot. Next time, hold it like this,’ ” says Lands, now 74. “There’s a certain discipline that’s required.”

By the early nineties, Lands, who had moved to Austin and become the pastor of Greater Calvary Bible Church in 1984, realized hunting was an experience he wanted to share with the youngsters in his congregation. To make that happen, he worked with Andrew Sansom, then the director of Texas Parks and Wildlife. “All they know is a concrete jungle,” Lands told him. Sansom arranged a weekend excursion to Parrie Haynes Ranch, in Killeen, and Lands recruited several adults from the church—many of whom had never gone hunting themselves—to help him take a small group of kids from Greater Calvary on their inaugural hunting trip. Volunteers at the ranch taught them the basics of shooting, and two of the kids managed to kill deer. “I took both deer and had them made into sausage, and we fed the entire congregation,” says Lands. “It was a celebration for all of us.” 

Lands believes the experience was transformative. “It broadened their perspectives,” he says. “Those kids have gone on to become teachers and engineers. One of them is a principal in Houston.”

Greater Calvary has since purchased its own fifty-acre tract of land an hour south of Austin, and hunting has become an integral part of its youth mentorship program, Rites of Passage. “You have to teach kids how to live responsibly,” says Lands. “If I can get a child to learn what it means to be character-centered, then they’re going to do the right thing, for the right reason.”

Considering the demographics of hunting today, the initiative is an outlier in many ways: the uncomfortable truth about the sport is that it’s too white, too old, and too steeped in antiquated traditions. “Hunting used to be a human thing,” explains Matt Dunfee, the director of special programs for the Wildlife Management Institute, who lives in Fort Collins, Colorado. “Now it’s become a middle-aged white guys thing.”

In conversations with several kids currently involved in the Greater Calvary program, we asked them to reflect on why they hunt and what the experience means to them.

 

Nathan Smith, 15: “My favorite part about hunting was the first shot. A rush of excitement bubbled up in me: Did I get it? Did I miss? I play trombone, and every time I’m about to solo, I feel that same rush again. My heart starts beating real fast with that thrill of excitement. When I’m about to pull the trigger, that’s when the music finally starts building up. Boom! The song starts after I pull the trigger.”

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Angela Smith, 12: “I had to stand because I’m too short to sit down and shoot. I had to stand, put the gun on the sideboard, aim it, then I shot. We went to go see if the deer was alive, and I was like, ‘Is that dead? No way.’ ”

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

A. J. Howard, 14: “Hunting is a sport to me. Shooting a gun is a sport. When you’re at the range or out here in the field, it’s a sport. You have to be quiet, and you have to wait patiently. And then you have to shoot it right and kill it fast: Aim at the heart and the lung and the side where the kidney is, so you don’t have to let it suffer.”

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Mariah Robinson, 14: “I think hunting allows you to come out of your shell. When I first went hunting, I was afraid to shoot, because I wanted to make sure I hit [the deer] right in the side. Then I saw people killing them in the head, so I was like, ‘You don’t have to be perfect. If you miss, it’s okay.’ Hunting can be a life lesson that way: just because you fall once, it doesn’t matter. It matters how you get up.”

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Zion Lands, 13: “To hunt is just good practice. You can make your own food, and you don’t have to rely on a lot of people [in order] to eat. That’s a lesson you can apply to your daily life, to try to do stuff for yourself when you can. For girls, it shows you can do stuff too, that just because you’re a girl doesn’t mean you can’t do it.” 

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Anaya Lands, 13: “After I shot the deer, at first it was disgusting. It smelled like dead stuff. I felt sad for the deer. It was a girl, and they can’t make any more babies since you shot them. I felt really sad, but I was happy at the same time because I actually got to shoot my first animal. It was around my sister’s birthday, and I was like, ‘I’ve got a present for you: I shot a deer.’ ”

Angel Quintero, 15: "It looks fun and easy on TV, but when you’re in person, there’s a lot you need to know about a gun. You have to learn how to load it, how to put on the safety, how to take the gun apart, how to put it back together."

Tags: Animals, Outdoors, Sports, Wildlife, deer hunting, Greater Calvary Bible Church, hunting

Texas Monthly