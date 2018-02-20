Travel & Outdoors

Suite Dreams: A Look Inside Some Decadent Hotel Rooms

Move over, minibar. Check out some of the most luxurious presidential suites to be found across Texas.

By
Lauren Smith Ford
Date
Feb 20, 2018
Share
Notes

A suite at the Gage Hotel.

Photography courtesy of the Gage Hotel

Gage Hotel bed

Have you ever been tempted to press the “PH” button on a hotel elevator? It’s hard not to wonder what you’d find if you stepped onto the penthouse floor or into a coveted presidential suite, which can have a nightly rate as high as $5,000 (and some change). Wonder no more. Here’s a look at some of the grand suites across the state, complete with dazzling interiors and breathtaking views that you can enjoy from a private terrace or even an outdoor soaking tub. No reservations required.

Glass staircases lead the way in the three-story über glamorous Penthouse East at the Joule in Dallas. The main floor is dedicated to a state-of-the-art Viking kitchen, and the top floor features a private terrace set stylishly above Main Street.

Photography Courtesy of The Joule

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Rustic meets refined in the almost 1,200-square-foot Capitol Suite at the Houstonian Hotel. It describes the wood floors and rich wood paneling as "Texas Tycoon" decor. The room key to the suite fit for T. Boone comes with access to a private concierge lounge stocked with house-made pastries, coffee, and tea in the morning and cocktails and hors d'oeuvres in the evenings.

Photography Courtesy of the Houstonian

View Slideshow 10 Photos

On the top floor of the Four Seasons Austin is the newly renovated presidential suite, which is almost 1,500 square feet. Sliding glass doors open up to 180 degree views of Lady Bird Lake. The marble and brass bathroom boasts a soaking tub and walk-in shower.

Photography courtesy of the Four Seasons Austin

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Each of the presidential suites at the JW Marriott in San Antonio (some as large as 2,000 square feet) is inspired by iconic Texas ranches and offers sweeping views of the Hill Country. No presidential suite complete without a well-appointed office, of course.

Photography courtesy of JW Marriott San Antonio

View Slideshow 10 Photos

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom suite at the newly renovated Adolphus in Dallas is complete with a spacious terrace that overlooks the downtown Dallas skyline.

Photography courtesy of The Adolphus

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Bathing al fresco is just one of the many luxuries offered in this penthouse suite at the Hotel ZaZa in Houston.

Photography courtesy of the Hotel ZaZa

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Channel the spirit of maritime ship captain Albion E. Shepard, who in 1882 founded the town of Marathon, which he so named because of the nearby mountainous landscape's striking resemblance to Marathon, Greece. His own namesake, the Captain Shepard House, was restored by the Gage Hotel in 2012 and features the main building, build in 1890, and a more intimate Carriage House. For a luxury West Texas escape, stay in one of the two king rooms in the Carriage House.

Photography courtesy of the Gage Hotel

View Slideshow 10 Photos

When a suite is named after the hotel itself, you know it's going to be good. The St. George Suite at the Hotel St. George in Marfa is no exception. The 800-square-foot room is located on the third floor (almost as high as it gets out West) and touts the best seat in town to enjoy a West Texas sunset.

Photography courtesy of the Hotel St. George

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Austin's South Congress Hotel manages to pull off stark modern interiors that also feel warm and inviting. The Milton Suite has a private patio that overlooks the always happening rooftop pool.

Photography Courtesy of the South Congress Hotel

View Slideshow 10 Photos

The 34 Villas are a new addition to La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio. Book one and get access to a private pool as well as your own golf cart for cruising around the beautiful grounds of the resort. The luxe Briscoe suite is pictured.

Photography courtesy of La Cantera

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Suite Dreams: A Look Inside Some Decadent Hotel Rooms

Glass staircases lead the way in the three-story über glamorous Penthouse East at the Joule in Dallas. The main floor is dedicated to a state-of-the-art Viking kitchen, and the top floor features a private terrace set stylishly above Main Street.

Photography Courtesy of The Joule

Rustic meets refined in the almost 1,200-square-foot Capitol Suite at the Houstonian Hotel. It describes the wood floors and rich wood paneling as "Texas Tycoon" decor. The room key to the suite fit for T. Boone comes with access to a private concierge lounge stocked with house-made pastries, coffee, and tea in the morning and cocktails and hors d'oeuvres in the evenings.

Photography Courtesy of the Houstonian

On the top floor of the Four Seasons Austin is the newly renovated presidential suite, which is almost 1,500 square feet. Sliding glass doors open up to 180 degree views of Lady Bird Lake. The marble and brass bathroom boasts a soaking tub and walk-in shower.

Photography courtesy of the Four Seasons Austin

Each of the presidential suites at the JW Marriott in San Antonio (some as large as 2,000 square feet) is inspired by iconic Texas ranches and offers sweeping views of the Hill Country. No presidential suite complete without a well-appointed office, of course.

Photography courtesy of JW Marriott San Antonio

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom suite at the newly renovated Adolphus in Dallas is complete with a spacious terrace that overlooks the downtown Dallas skyline.

Photography courtesy of The Adolphus

Bathing al fresco is just one of the many luxuries offered in this penthouse suite at the Hotel ZaZa in Houston.

Photography courtesy of the Hotel ZaZa

Channel the spirit of maritime ship captain Albion E. Shepard, who in 1882 founded the town of Marathon, which he so named because of the nearby mountainous landscape's striking resemblance to Marathon, Greece. His own namesake, the Captain Shepard House, was restored by the Gage Hotel in 2012 and features the main building, build in 1890, and a more intimate Carriage House. For a luxury West Texas escape, stay in one of the two king rooms in the Carriage House.

Photography courtesy of the Gage Hotel

When a suite is named after the hotel itself, you know it's going to be good. The St. George Suite at the Hotel St. George in Marfa is no exception. The 800-square-foot room is located on the third floor (almost as high as it gets out West) and touts the best seat in town to enjoy a West Texas sunset.

Photography courtesy of the Hotel St. George

Austin's South Congress Hotel manages to pull off stark modern interiors that also feel warm and inviting. The Milton Suite has a private patio that overlooks the always happening rooftop pool.

Photography Courtesy of the South Congress Hotel

The 34 Villas are a new addition to La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio. Book one and get access to a private pool as well as your own golf cart for cruising around the beautiful grounds of the resort. The luxe Briscoe suite is pictured.

Photography courtesy of La Cantera

Trending

  1. 2018’s 10 Best New Restaurants in Texas

    February 19, 2018 By Patricia Sharpe

  2. Texas Chefs Claim 20 Spots on James Beard Semifinalist List

    February 15, 2018 By Patricia Sharpe

  3. Snow’s Pitmaster Tootsie Tomanetz Reacts to Her James Beard Semifinalist Nod

    February 15, 2018 By Daniel Vaughn

Share
Tags: Travel, adolphus, hotel penthouse, hotel suites, Joule, luxury hotels, presidential suites, Texas hotels

Comments

Recommended

01
Stagecoach Inn
Ten New and Upcoming Texas Hotels Worth Checking Into

By Jean Scheidnes

02
Midnight Rambler
How to Ring in the New Year Across Texas

By Lauren Smith Ford

03
davis mountains
Spring Break Itinerary: The Best of West Texas

By Lauren Smith Ford

04
The Morian Hall of Paleontology at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
Remember the Alamosaurus! Where to Discover Dinosaurs in Texas

By Hazel O'Neil

05
New Places to Shop, Eat, and Stay in Fredericksburg

By Lauren Smith Ford

06
Alone at the Top of Texas

By Wes Ferguson

07
Kid eating a burger at Pearl's Bottling Department
Spring Break Itinerary: Four Family-Friendly Days in San Antonio

By Lauren Smith Ford

08
Capturing a West Texas Winter Wonderland

By Lauren Smith Ford

09
15 Rentals Ideal for a Texas Winter Retreat

By Lauren Smith Ford

10
Find Holiday Spirit in the Small Towns of Texas

By Kali Venable

11
Insider’s Guide to San Antonio — Video

By Lauren Smith Ford

12
Round Top
Round Top is More Than Texas’s Antiquing Capital

By Lauren Smith Ford

Latest

Willie Nelson’s New Music Video Is Another Jaunty Look at Mortality

By Dan Solomon

Suite Dreams: A Look Inside Some Decadent Hotel Rooms

By Lauren Smith Ford

2018’s 10 Best New Restaurants in Texas

By Patricia Sharpe

The Texanist: Contemplating the ‘Texas Exit’

By David Courtney

What H-E-B’s Acquisition of Favor Means for Both Companies

By Dan Solomon

Talk Like a Texan: What Do We Mean By “Fair to Middlin’ ”?

By John Nova Lomax

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 7

By Monte Williams

Texas Republicans Escalate Their War—on Each Other

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Faith and Reason Reach a Deadlock in ‘Waco’

By Jodi Walker

BBQ News: 02/02 – 02/15

By Daniel Vaughn

Unveiling Ellsworth Kelly’s ‘Austin’

By Michael Agresta

Does Beto O’Rourke’s Spotify Playlist Support His Punk Rock Credentials?

By Dan Solomon

Texas Monthly