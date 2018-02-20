Have you ever been tempted to press the “PH” button on a hotel elevator? It’s hard not to wonder what you’d find if you stepped onto the penthouse floor or into a coveted presidential suite, which can have a nightly rate as high as $5,000 (and some change). Wonder no more. Here’s a look at some of the grand suites across the state, complete with dazzling interiors and breathtaking views that you can enjoy from a private terrace or even an outdoor soaking tub. No reservations required.
Travel & Outdoors
Suite Dreams: A Look Inside Some Decadent Hotel Rooms
Move over, minibar. Check out some of the most luxurious presidential suites to be found across Texas.
Feb 20, 2018
