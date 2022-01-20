Abbie Hillis had never seen clear high-heeled shoes before her gymnastics coach, Barry Hyder, brought a pair to a branch of the Austin-based Capital Gymnastics chain and asked her to try them on. It was, she thinks, probably 2002, but she’s not certain. She would have been twelve years old.

She’d joined the gym when she was five, and within a few years was conditioned to do whatever her coaches asked of her. For a gymnast training to compete at a high level, as she was, saying no came with consequences. She’d once been suspended for refusing to perform a front walkover on the balance beam, a maneuver she hadn’t yet learned. A coach yelled at her for going to the bathroom when she got her first menstrual period. So, she says, when Hyder showed up with a bag of lace tank tops and miniskirts and told her and the girls she trained with that they’d be holding a “fashion show,” she complied—even though “my body knew that it was wrong.”

“We had this weird feeling,” she says. “Like, this is not right, but also, this is a man we trust.” She remembers giggling with the other girls. “The environment is so intense that when a funny moment happens, it was almost a relief, like, ‘Oh, we get thirty minutes of not having to do bars today.’ ”

A woman we’ll call Ann Williams, who trained under Hyder at the same, now-closed Capital Gymnastics location in the early 2000s, and who asked Texas Monthly not to use her real name, also remembers the “fashion show,” though she says she’s unsure exactly when it happened. Hyder told her she was “too big” to fit into the clothing, she says, so she had to sit and watch. “It was extremely awkward for the girls he made to wear the clothes,” she recalls. Hyder did not respond to messages and calls from Texas Monthly requesting an interview.

Hyder’s “fashion show,” according to seven women he coached between 1981 and 2019, fit into a pattern of inappropriate behavior. Hillis said Hyder often blurred the boundaries between his personal life and her athletic training. The girls, she says, heard all about his 2004 divorce and his going on dates, and how he worked out to maintain a “hot bod.”

The complaints about Hyder stretch back to his early days as a coach. Amy Duval, who trained with Hyder at two gyms in the Dallas area in the 1980s, says Hyder began flirting with her when she was fifteen and Hyder was in his mid-twenties. She said that he would ask her “what girls at my school did with boys.” It made her uncomfortable, but because Hyder was her coach, she trusted him. When he left the first gym, she followed him to his new position at another gym in North Texas.

The 2004–05 Capital Gymnastics optional team. Abbie Hillis is pictured in the top row, farthest to the left. Courtesy of Abbie Hillis

The behavior escalated, she says. Shortly before Duval’s sixteenth birthday, Hyder got her parents’ permission to drive her to Houston for a competition and a chance to train with famed gymnastics instructor Bela Karolyi. During the trip, Hyder visited her room and gave her a massage in which his hands were “all over” her body, she says, and he ended the session with a kiss on the lips. On the drive back, she says she pretended to sleep while he put his hand inside her bra. A few weeks later, she says, he had sex with her for the first time. (Duval was younger than the age of consent in Texas at the time, which was and remains seventeen.) “He stole my virginity with zero discussion,” she says. She continued training as an Olympic-level gymnast and earned a full athletic scholarship to Louisiana State University, but she says she left school and the sport at Hyder’s urging. The two married in 1986, when Duval was nineteen.

J. J. Conley, who trained with Hyder in North Texas, says she had her first drink of alcohol with the coach during a team trip to Germany in 1989. She was sixteen. She remembers drinking her first beer, then taking a cab back to the hotel with Hyder. “That was the first time he kissed me,” she says. He continued kissing her, she says, after they returned to Texas, in the gym and even at her house, when Conley’s mother hired Hyder to repair some drywall. He stopped, she says, after she started dating a boy her age.

In 1991, Hyder and Duval moved to Austin after Hyder began working at Capital Gymnastics. The couple divorced in 2004, but Hyder would continue coaching at Capital for most of the next three decades.

Sierra Hill, who was eleven when she started training with Hyder in 2009, remembers the coach making inappropriate comments. “He would always point out people’s boobs,” she says. “He would talk about if you’re underdeveloped, overdeveloped, have you get on the trampoline, jump up and down, watch you. He would joke about how I was a lot more underdeveloped than some other girls. When I did start developing, he was like, ‘Finally. You’re fourteen.’ ”

A young woman we’ll call Tara Vaughn (whose real name we won’t disclose because she’s a minor) first met Hyder in June 2019, when she was twelve years old. Hyder trained her while substituting for an absent coach at the Capital Gymnastics location in Round Rock. Her mother, who had followed the problem of sexual abuse in gymnastics, taught Vaughn to tell an adult if one of her coaches ever touched her inappropriately. In Vaughn’s first session with Hyder, she says, he pressed his hand against her buttocks while she attempted a maneuver on the high bar; later that day, he put his hand on her chest during a trampoline exercise.

That day, she and another gymnast with a similar complaint told their parents and their regular coach what had happened. The parents received an email from that coach almost immediately, requesting a meeting to explain “how the situation has been handled.” The parents say they left that meeting with the understanding that, after reviewing surveillance video of the incident, the gym’s owners, Jim and Cheryl Jarrett, had determined that Hyder would never work at another Capital Gymnastics location.

Jim Jarrett says he believes the gymnasts and their parents “misinterpreted [Hyder’s] style of coaching” and that he does not believe that the complaint indicated the coach engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior. Jason Jarrett, the couple’s son and chief of operations at Capital, said management received a complaint related to Hyder’s actions, but that the coach who relayed the complaint did not specify the nature of the incident as sexually inappropriate. According to the Jarretts, Hyder was considering moving away from coaching at that time for other reasons, and they mutually agreed to move him into other roles. Jim Jarrett says Hyder worked two additional shifts at Capital’s Cedar Park gym, doing cleaning and equipment maintenance, before leaving the gym altogether, and soon thereafter, he left Texas entirely.

Sierra Hill competes on the balance beam at a 2013 competition in McKinney. Courtesy of Sierra Hill

After seeing a July 2020 TV news report that detailed other gymnasts’ allegations against Hyder, Vaughn’s mother filed a complaint with the Round Rock Police Department, which investigated the case, but according to the police report, the Williamson County district attorney’s office declined to pursue charges. (The office declined to explain why, telling Texas Monthly that as a matter of policy, it does not discuss cases that don’t go to prosecution, especially those that involve children.) Hyder left Texas and began coaching at another gymnastics facility in Bentonville, Arkansas, for part of 2020. He no longer works there, according to the gym’s owner, who confirmed Hyder worked there for a time but otherwise declined to speak with Texas Monthly.

All of the women who spoke to Texas Monthly about Hyder recall feeling uncomfortable about the way he touched them. Together, their accounts reveal a pattern: Hyder would begin with unsolicited shoulder and leg massages when the women were preteens. As they grew older, he would continue touching them inappropriately, grabbing and squeezing their buttocks or cupping their breasts when “spotting” them (helping them complete a gymnastic move). His behavior was unlike that of other coaches, who would, when necessary, point at or tap those areas of the body during training. “I’ve coached, so I understand that hand slippage happens,” says Hillis, now 31 years old. “But you’re trained on how to handle it when an inappropriate thing happens, and his hand went into a place that it definitely shouldn’t have. And it was never talked about.”

Hillis has spent several years organizing sexual-assault survivors. In 2018, she formed a group at Texas A&M, Twelfth Woman, which successfully lobbied the university to improve its policies regarding sexual assault and harassment. She also began talking with other gymnasts who trained under Hyder, and eventually released those conversations as a podcast. In July 2020, she filed a report with USA Gymnastics, the governing body for the sport in the United States. Because the complaint contained allegations of sexual abuse, it was forwarded to the United States Center for SafeSport, the congressionally mandated oversight agency for Olympic sports.

Investigators for SafeSport have since interviewed at least nineteen gymnasts who’ve made allegations of sexual misconduct against Hyder, spanning the nearly forty years he spent teaching the sport in Texas. But more than a year after Hillis filed her report, SafeSport has yet to conclude its investigation, leaving Hillis and the other women in a state of limbo that has sowed frustration and distrust toward the very agency that was supposed to protect them.

Coach Barry Hyder (left) at the Houston National Invitational (HNI) gymnastics competition in Houston in 2012. Courtesy of a gymnast

The dark side of gymnastics has been one of the most-discussed issues in sports in recent years. In May, the Australian Human Rights Commission released a report describing gymnastics in that country as a “high-risk environment for abuse.” Last year, gymnasts around the world began describing their experiences with physical and emotional abuse on social media, with many of them speaking out for the first time, using the hashtag #GymnastAlliance. Of course, criticism of misbehavior in the sport isn’t new. In her 1995 book Little Girls in Pretty Boxes, sports journalist Joan Ryan described gymnastics as “legal, even celebrated, child abuse.”

Because of the young age at which gymnasts begin training for the highest level of competition, they are particularly vulnerable. Conley, Hill, Hillis, and Williams all trained for Level 10 gymnastics, the level just below the Olympics, and they entered the sport as young children. Williams, for example, started at Capital when she was two, beginning with “mommy and me” tumbling lessons. Training through injuries and attempting maneuvers against a doctor’s advice are common in the sport. That culture, the women say, also helps explain gymnasts’ reluctance to report abuse. “You just learn to not know how to trust yourself with anything,” Hill says. “It’s a common gymnastics thing. If you push through pain, you’re considered tough, and you’re better than everyone else.”

That was also part of the culture at Capital Gymnastics, according to several of the gymnasts who trained there who spoke with Texas Monthly. Those gymnasts blame Hyder for his behavior, but they also say the gym’s owners, Jim and Cheryl Jarrett, created an environment in which they did not feel they would be believed if they came forward with their concerns. “I didn’t complain to anybody about Barry,” Williams says, “but I did complain and report to my parents about other [verbally abusive] coaches, and my mom brought those coaches up to the Jarretts. In those situations, things didn’t change.” Hill says she, too, believes the culture of the gym meant that the Jarretts would have been unreceptive to complaints. “They’d probably believe Hyder instead,” she said. When Texas Monthly asked Jim Jarrett if he felt these athletes were justified in that concern, he said, “There are some obvious reasons why anybody would feel uncomfortable coming forward,” and: “For sure; they’re justified because it’s their interpretation.”

Jim Jarrett disputes much of the athletes’ accounts of abuse that they say occurred at Capital Gymnastics. He says the gymnasts “were never in harm’s way,” and that if they felt they had been touched inappropriately, “we would have known about it and we would have received a complaint about it.” He believes that the gymnasts have an “interpretation” of Hyder’s behavior that is “inaccurate,” and that the “fashion show” incident—at which he was not present—did not occur in the way that the gymnasts who were involved say it did. Jason Jarrett says that his understanding of the incident involved the gymnasts seeing the bag of clothes in the trunk of Hyder’s car, and that the coach had made a joke about the girls trying them on before he closed the trunk; he says he did not hear that Hillis and the other gymnasts had worn the clothes in the gym until years later.

Hillis says she went to the Jarretts’ house and told them about Hyder’s behavior sometime around 2016. Sitting in their home, she says, she told them about the unwanted massages, the inappropriate touching, the “fashion show,” and the sexual comments about gymnasts’ bodies Hyder would make when they used the trampoline. Jim Jarrett remembers Hillis being at his home and making complaints about Hyder, but he says she never told him about any inappropriate touching.

When Hillis reported Hyder to SafeSport, however, she described that meeting with the Jarretts, naming them in her complaint for what she considered inaction. “I have reported the abuse [by] . . . Barry to these owners and they have neglected to do anything to report the abuse to law enforcement or USA Gymnastics,” she wrote. “I spent hours at their house telling them everything listed in this report and they thanked me for coming forward.” Hyder continued to work at Capital Gymnastics until 2019.

Amy Duval first met the Jarretts when she was fifteen years old; Cheryl was one of her first coaches at the Dallas-area gym where she met Hyder. Then, after Duval turned nineteen and married Hyder, she would encounter the Jarretts at competitions, in her role as Hyder’s wife. Duval believes that because the Jarretts knew her as a fifteen-year-old student of Hyder’s, and then as his wife four years later, they should have seen that as a red flag. “I wouldn’t want to hire a coach who had married his gymnast,” she said. “And if you did, wouldn’t you become suspicious at any hint of abuse? They kept him. Why?”

Amy Duval displays medals she won at the 1984 Texas Class 1 State competition. Courtesy of Amy Duval Amy Duval and Barry Hyder on her eighteenth birthday, in May 1984. Duval is pictured wearing pearls given to her by Hyder. Courtesy of Amy Duval

“We knew that she was a gymnast at one time that he coached,” Jim Jarrett says, but that “I would assume that, because I met Amy in this transition of him from up there [Dallas] to down here [Austin], that it was all on the up and up.

“On my watch as a gymnastics-school owner for over forty years, I just say, ‘I’m sorry,’ ” Jarrett says. “I don’t want [anybody] to be saddened by somebody in my employ that you feel you’ve been wronged by. That’s not what we’re about. They need to hear that. Some of the interpretations of what occurred at the time, in which they seem to think that something was done wrong that in many ways was not told to me, which would have been addressed. And some of it is just inaccurate.”

In 2016, the scandal around sexual abuse committed by former U.S. national team doctor Larry Nassar brought new scrutiny to the sport. In 2017, USA Gymnastics, the sport’s national governing body, agreed to major changes in its policies around abuse. Congress granted the United States Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit that had recently been formed to investigate cases of abuse in amateur sports, exclusive jurisdiction over allegations of sexual misconduct across all Olympic sports.

On paper, the policies put in place at USA Gymnastics and SafeSport are impressive. A report released in December 2020 from the U.S. Government Accountability Office noted that 63 percent of cases resolved by SafeSport were closed in one to three months. According to reporting in the Wall Street Journal, SafeSport has one hundred employees and expected that more than three thousand reports of abuse would be brought before the organization in 2021. Although some cases have taken SafeSport a year or more to investigate, Dan Hill, a brand specialist and crisis public relations expert who serves as a spokesman for SafeSport, says “that was more common in the beginning, when we had a backlog and had to administer triage.” Hill acknowledges that in SafeSport’s early days, it struggled to keep up with the number of complaints. “We’re not defensive about this,” he says. “The center started understaffed and under-resourced,” he says, “and it got flooded with complaints.” It continues to receive many complaints, he added, but the staff has “grown dramatically.”

Still, some inquiries continue to drag on. A 2016 allegation at a gym in North Carolina that predates SafeSport’s formation remains unresolved. The organization took more than a year and a half to interview the coaches involved in a case from an Illinois gym that was sent to SafeSport in August 2019. In September, speaking before the U.S. Senate, retired Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman described the SafeSport approach to complaints as “playing hot potato, where someone . . . kicks it over to somebody else and they don’t hear back for a really long time.”

The Hyder investigation, which began in July 2020, will soon enter its nineteenth month.

Dan Hill says he cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing case, nor can he confirm the identities of individual SafeSport investigators. The women and girls who reported Hyder believed the case was close to a resolution in November 2020, when the first investigator assigned to the case completed his interviews with the claimants. That month, however, SafeSport replaced him with another investigator, who restarted the process from scratch.

“All of a sudden, without any explanation, [the first investigator] just couldn’t be contacted anymore, and we couldn’t get ahold of anybody from SafeSport,” says Michaela Sousares, one of the gymnasts who reported Hyder for sexual misconduct. She says it took “months and months and months” for the women to hear from SafeSport. During that period, the gymnasts noticed headlines about a data breach at SafeSport and worried that video and audio recordings of their interviews might have been exposed.

According to Hill, the hackers targeted a vendor that SafeSport works with, and no data regarding investigations were compromised. But at the time, the organization did not contact the women to explain what had happened or reassure them that their personal information remained secure. When the women contacted SafeSport for information, Sousares says, the center was not forthcoming. “They wouldn’t answer any of our questions,” she says. “And then, all of a sudden, they gave us a new case investigator.”

Hill says “it’s possible” that the women had to wait months to hear from SafeSport. “If that happened, that’s something the center would want to do better.”

Abbie Hillis at her home in Round Rock on October 18, 2018. Photograph by Tamir Kalifa

All of the women Texas Monthly spoke with who were interviewed by the initial investigator spoke highly of him. Their impression of his replacement was less positive. The second investigator asked the gymnasts to recall, once again, their encounters with Hyder. None of them understood why they had to go through the process a second time.

Catherine Carroll, a former Title IX officer at the University of Maryland and cofounder of the Sexual Violence Law Center, told Texas Monthly that an investigation can be thorough without asking questions that claimants have already answered. “The whole point when you interview a victim is to try to minimize the number of times you’re going to ask them those hard questions,” she says. “I can’t think of any justification for why you would need to do a whole new interview starting from scratch unless everything was destroyed.” Hill, citing SafeSport’s policy against discussing details of specific cases, declined to explain what prompted SafeSport to restart the inquiry.

Hillis and the other women who reported complaints about Hyder have other concerns about the investigation. They cite what they see as a lack of transparency on the part of USAG regarding its relationship to the Jarretts, and express doubts that USAG is taking seriously their allegations against the couple. At the time they filed their complaints, Cheryl Jarrett, Hyder’s former boss, was employed as a consultant for USA Gymnastics, where she had previously served as vice president of member services between 2011 and 2018. Shortly after the U.S. Center for SafeSport began looking into Hyder’s case in the summer of 2020, Jim Jarrett informed Hillis in an email that USAG had terminated Cheryl Jarrett’s contracts and employment. “Cheryl and I have been asked to step away from any responsibilities associated with USA Gymnastics,” he wrote. “I can only assume that this has something to do with Barry [Hyder].” Writing to Texas Monthly in July, however, he confirmed that USAG had re-hired Cheryl Jarrett as a contractor in January of 2021.

Hillis says this lack of clarity further eroded her trust in USAG. When she asked directly whether Cheryl had resumed working for the organization, she received a response from a USAG official saying that the institution “could neither confirm nor deny” Cheryl’s contractor role. When asked by Texas Monthly whether an employment or contractor relationship existed between USAG and Cheryl Jarrett, the organization declined to answer, citing “respect for individuals’ privacy.”

The gymnasts were also frustrated by the opaque web of bureaucracy between USA Gymnastics and SafeSport, which makes it difficult to discern where one organization ends and the other begins. USA Gymnastics employs both a “director of safe sport education and training” and a “safe sport administrative manager.” According to several of Hyder’s accusers, such overlapping titles have left them wondering who is ultimately responsible for the investigation. “So, it’s confusing, and we’ll be the first to admit it,” says Dan Hill. “It’s something we’re working on.”

Amy Duval competes on the uneven bars at Louisiana State University in 1985. Courtesy of Amy Duval

When the initial complaint against Hyder landed at SafeSport, Hyder was placed on a list that allowed him to continue coaching minors in the presence of another adult coach. In November 2020, nearly five months later, SafeSport suspended him from all coaching activities. In January, Hyder withdrew a request for an appeal to that suspension, leaving the suspension in place pending the investigation’s conclusion—assuming it ever does conclude.

The gymnasts had initially hoped that a SafeSport investigation would provide some form of closure and justice. Instead, they say, they’ve lost confidence in the process. Hillis says she’s exhausted from fighting, and she worries about coming off as a victim. “I want to be the hero of my story, the one who organized these women around this and pushed to make a change,” she says. “I’m tired of being seen as poor Abbie with her sad story.”

That’s a recurring theme with the gymnasts who reported Hyder. They’re proud of their accomplishments; proud of the people the sport helped them become. Duval, who was married to Hyder for eighteen years, emphasizes that she wants people to know she wasn’t just a woman who came forward about Hyder’s abuse; she wants them to know that she was an outstanding gymnast who earned a full athletic scholarship to a highly competitive SEC university.

Today, the women receive regular emails from the new investigator reporting that “the case is progressing, and I am getting close to concluding the necessary interviews for my investigation.” But the updates contain few details.

Meanwhile, awareness of the problems within the sport continues to grow. In December, USA Gymnastics finalized its settlement with more than five hundred gymnasts who submitted abuse claims related to the actions of coaches, trainers, and doctors and other figures associated with the organization. Many of those athletes were victims of Larry Nassar, but hundreds of them had no experience with the Michigan-based physician who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with minors.

Tara Vaughn is the youngest gymnast Texas Monthly spoke to about Hyder. She was twelve when she told her mom that Hyder touched her—a few years younger than Amy Duval was when she met Hyder. Vaughn is fifteen now and still a gymnast, albeit at a different gym. Her favorite routines, she says, are floor and vault. Launching herself into the air can be scary, she says, but she has a trick: “It sounds kind of funny, but I think about my favorite food to distract my mind.” She started ninth grade this fall, and she’d like to compete for her high school team. At this point, she’s still able to think of gymnastics as a safe place.

When Duval thinks about Vaughn, who’s younger than Duval’s own children, and other girls growing up in today’s gymnastics culture, where the subject of abuse is more widely discussed, she feels conflicted. On the one hand, she sees how gymnasts are growing up with a better understanding of what’s appropriate, what’s abusive, and how to protect themselves from behavior that crosses the line. On the other hand, she’s heartbroken. “This may sound selfish,” she says, “but where was that for me?”