2019 Readers’ Choice BBQ Bracket: Vote in the Semifinals!

Three old favorites and one upstart newcomer have advanced to the final four.

By
Texas Monthly
Date
Jun 25, 2019
Our BBQ Bracket began with 75 outstanding barbecue restaurants from our Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas and Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas lists, and you’ve now winnowed those down to the final four: Snow’s BBQ of Lexington, Kreuz Market of Lockhart, Franklin Barbecue of Austin, and (the sole newcomer to reach the semifinals) Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que of Rockdale.

Who will advance to the finals for a shot at being crowned the Readers’ Choice? Only your votes can decide. Here’s a reminder of the rules: We’ve heard your feedback from earlier rounds and are no longer requiring that you vote on each matchup. That said, don’t forget to go all the way through the survey and click “Submit Votes.” Duplicate votes aren’t permitted and will be discarded. All votes must be cast by noon CT on Tuesday, July 2. 

Tags: BBQ, bbq bracket, readers' choice

Texas Monthly