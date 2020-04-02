After Governor Greg Abbott announced a quarantine order for Louisiana residents coming into Texas, the Patrick Netherton Show in Shreveport began devising ways to smuggle Texas barbecue across the border during its Monday radio show. Go to the 34:00 mark of the video to hear the schemes.

On his podcast, football writer Andy Staples talked with Grant Pinkerton, of Pinkerton’s BBQ in Houston, about what it took to pivot his operation to takeout only.

The barbecue crew runs deep:

Just a reminder that when you patronize your local barbecue joint you're not just supporting the owners/pitmasters: there's a whole eco-system that keeps them supplied & operating. To make barbecue, it takes a team. My latest for the @HoustonChron #HouBBQ https://t.co/TfmJQrNFa7 — J.C. Reid (@jcreidtx) March 29, 2020

According to the Texas Restaurant Association, restaurants in Texas have seen a 43 percent decline in sales over the past three weeks.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has posted information about the disaster loans they’re offering to small businesses.

The $2 trillion stimulus package may do little to help restaurants that have already laid off employees or ceased operations. To put it another way, “Washington will essentially hand your favorite bakery or coffee shop money to keep its people on rather than laying them off.”

Don’t be like this customer:

I just got a phone call from a “customer” who refused to order a rib plate because we haven’t dropped our prices during this crisis… — Riverport BBQ (@riverportbbq) April 1, 2020

The Dallas Morning News is “offering free listings to locally owned and operated restaurants still open for takeout or delivery services.”

Pecan Lodge in Dallas has announced its new Dinner Bell Foundation. It will provide meals for health care workers and their families, and funding for small restaurants that have been forced to close.

Brent Reaves, of Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que, talked to UNT, his alma mater, about bringing a cultural context to cuisine.

Could you trim a brisket blindfolded?



Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock have provided hundreds of free meals to seniors, the homeless, H-E-B staffers, and first responders.

Black’s BBQ and Mozart’s Coffee Roasters in Austin have teamed up to offer all of their products together in one drive-through.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is getting into the grocery game. “[T]oilet paper, paper towels, boxes of gloves, and bottled water will be available to order for delivery or pickup at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the U.S.”

For any restaurants looking for food and serving safety tips:

I've updated my coronavirus food safety guide based on current info. Now includes info on mask usage, bags at the grocery store, and updated sections on transmission methods.

Lots of thanks to @SaskiaPopescu @angie_rasmussen @benjaminchapman for vetting.https://t.co/dMNG2wfxJ5 — J. Kenji López-Alt (@kenjilopezalt) March 31, 2020

Atlanta has discovered the wonder of barbecue tacos, and Atlanta magazine suggests readers try them at Heirloom Market BBQ.

Moo’s Craft BBQ had been operating out of the temporarily closed Smorgasburg in L.A. on Sundays. Now it’s switching up the operation and offering a “contactless pickup program” in the L.A. Arts District this Sunday.

On Alabama barbecue: “When dealing with the South’s culinary crown jewel, you can’t rely on the crowdsourced opinions of complete strangers.”

How do workers keep their distance in a meatpacking plant?

NEW: As meatpackers rush to meet demand, their employees are starting to get COVID-19. But some workers say they’re going to work ill because they don’t have paid sick days and can be penalized for staying home. https://t.co/JdkPrqrmSf @MichaelGrabell — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) March 28, 2020

Uncorked, a new movie on Netflix, explores the dynamics of passing a barbecue joint down from father to son.

Memphis in May will now be Memphis in September. The 2020 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest has been rescheduled to the final weekend in September.

Operation BBQ Relief teamed up with Plowboys BBQ in Kansas City to keep their employees working and feeding the needy.

An enduring truth:

FACT: Barbecue helps in a crisis.https://t.co/WG6ZYLqsqk — Clint Cantwell (@Grillocracy) March 31, 2020

Texas barbecue joints that have temporarily closed:

BBQ on the Brazos in Fort Worth has temporarily closed, but will reopen from April 3 through April 5 to serve a limited menu.

Big Boys BBQ in Sweetwater is temporarily closed.

Billy’s Oak Acres in Fort Worth is closed while they search for a new location.

Feges BBQ in Houston has closed temporarily, but keep an eye on its Facebook page for potential pop-ups.

Goldee’s Barbecue, which opened in Fort Worth on February 15, is closed indefinitely.

Hard Eight Pit BBQ locations across Texas are temporarily closed, but they’re still offering barbecue shipping.

Hays Co. BBQ in San Marcos has closed until April 6.

Jay’s BBQ Shack in Abilene is temporarily closed.

JNL Barbecue in Austin is closed while looking for a new place to park their food truck.

Kat’s Barbecue in Santa Fe is closed temporarily due to “supply shortages.”

Kerlin BBQ in Austin has closed indefinitely, and its has set up a GoFundMe page to continue paying their employees.

LaVaca BBQ in Port Lavaca is currently fulfilling catering orders only.

Snow’s BBQ in Lexington is temporarily closed, but is still offering barbecue shipping.

South BBQ & Kitchen in San Antonio is temporarily closed.

Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in Tyler will be closed until April 6.

Taco Bronco, the sister restaurant of Micklethwait Craft Meats in Austin (which is still very much open), is closed indefinitely.

The BBQ Place in El Campo is temporarily closed.

The Shack BBQ in Lubbock is temporarily closed.

Triple J’s Smokehouse in Houston is closed until April 7.

True Texas BBQ locations inside H-E-B stores across the state are closed indefinitely.

Truth BBQ’s Brenham location is temporarily closed, but the Houston location is still operating.