A Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ joint has closed. A massive highway construction project on Texas Highway OSR north of College Station that will last until 2022 has hindered access to Blue Moon BBQ, and they just couldn’t draw enough business to sustain the restaurant.

Zavala’s Barbecue in Grand Prairie now sits on the corner of Main Street and Brisket Lane after a successful name change of the half-block-long street next to the restaurant.

Unexpected finds in Katy, Texas:

I'm not sure what they're smokin' in Katy, but some of the craft bbq pitmasters there have been serving up octopus, blue crab, bone marrow, brisket enchiladas and lasagna in addition to a stellar TX trinity.

Ronnie Killen announced that Killen’s Barbecue will expand from the Pearland original to a second location in the Woodlands.

Neighbors dropped a lawsuit against the Turkey Leg Hut in Houston, but they’re still waiting on smoke mitigation efforts.

In the meantime, the Turkey Leg Hut has announced plans to increase its output by opening a food truck near the Galleria.

Take a BBQ trip around San Antonio:

Take a BBQ trip around San Antonio:

SA Current talks with Brandon Peterson, who will soon open Bandit BBQ in San Antonio. They say he’s “breaking from the Texas BBQ norm” by cooking beef tri-tip and offering a mustard sauce.

2M Smokehouse already smokes the best brisket in San Antonio, and now they’re offering Akaushi brisket on a semi-regular basis.

“I consider us more of a smokehouse concept than I do a pure Texas barbecue joint,” says co-owner Alex March of the new Alamo Smoke in San Antonio.

Stacy Franklin told the Austin American-Statesman that the Franklin Barbecue backyard smokers will be rolling out later this year.

Be on the lookout for this Austin BBQ bandit:

"There's just a feeling of vulnerability that's uncomfortable," said Geoff Ellis, Founder of Mum Foods.

I like that Texas Highways is featuring the delicious creation that is the Texas Twinkie, but I’m not sure they realize that Hutchins BBQ, which they describe as “a restaurant in McKinney known for serving them,” actually coined the term.

Hurtado Barbecue, which has been operating as a pop-up, will open a brick-and-mortar in Arlington later this month.

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que in Dallas will offer shoebox lunches in honor of Black History Month. The boxed lunches will sell for $10.50.

A Fort Worth BBQ stalwart will open in Dallas:

Travis Heim is hosting a “brisket lab” at the River location of Heim Barbecue in Fort Worth on February 29.

A location of Spring Creek BBQ in Fort Worth had a bad fire last week. The restaurant is closed indefinitely.

Fort Worth magazine took a barbecue taco tour through the city and revealed their favorites in a recent article.

"It doesn't take talent to overcook ribs." Learn why the best ribs don't fall *entirely* off the bone

Robert Moss of Southern Living calls pulled pork an invasive species of Southern barbecue.

Folks in Charleston, South Carolina, are wondering if there’s room enough in town for all the barbecue being served after a couple joints recently closed.

Is Tejas Barbecue & Chocolate in Tomball haunted? They called the folks who film a show called Trending Fear to find out.

