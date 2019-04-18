The Houston Chronicle says the idea of Texas brisket seasoned with just salt and pepper is a myth.

Take a tour of the new location of Heim BBQ in Fort Worth:

A special preview: Emma and Travis Heim take us inside the new @HeimBBQ location in west Fort Worth. Thanks @TXWeekendChef for this https://t.co/EQb4tkoDRy — Bud Kennedy / #ReadLocal (@EatsBeat) April 5, 2019

In the Star-Telegram, Bud Kennedy provided an extensive list of barbecue developments in Fort Worth.

Just Cooking BBQ and More in Harker Heights recently celebrated two years in business.

Meat Church has opened a storefront in Waxahachie:

Meat Church BBQ Supply is open today! This week we start our regular days and hours which are: Wednesday – Friday 11:00 – 6:00

Saturday 10:00 – 5:00 205 S. College St.

Waxahachie, TX 75165 pic.twitter.com/zhTg3SaY1d — Matt Pittman – Meat Church ™ (@MeatChurch) April 10, 2019

From Playboy, “Breaking Barbecue: How a New Era of Pitmasters Have Transformed What’s Traditional”

Former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Dallas that the best barbecue he’s ever eaten was in Texas.

Aaron Franklin discussed hospitality and the pursuit of perfection with David Chang:

On an all-new #DaveChangShow, @davidchang sits down with @bbqfranklin to talk about his restaurant's humble beginnings as a barbecue trailer on the side of a highway in Austin, Texas. https://t.co/1umPt3NMUi — The Ringer (@ringer) April 4, 2019

And the best steak Franklin ever ate was from a 22-year-old cow, and he suggests salting steaks 30 hours before cooking them.

Lupe Limon of the new Burnwood ’68 in San Antonio is using the old Oyler smoker—a 1968 model—from Quality Packers in Victoria.

The San Antonio Express-News tackles what they describe as some of the big barbecue myths, like cooking brisket fat side up and “lookin’ ain’t cookin’.”

To cook a steak, first you must unlearn what you have learned:

this is likely the best Aaron Franklin as Yoda illustration you will see today https://t.co/D3XZJ1Wp5v pic.twitter.com/UWqIk0U2rG — raphael brion (@raphael_brion) April 15, 2019

The Houston Press praised the brisket at Roegels Barbecue Co., and just about all their other smoked meats too.

North Carolina barbecue is now considered endangered:

Zach Galifianakis and Stephen Colbert fought about barbecue sauce on the Late Show.

Famous North Carolina pitmaster Sam Jones was falsely accused of stealing cars in Florida.

Adam Perry Lang, who opened a steakhouse focusing on dry-aged beef in Los Angeles, is getting back to his barbecue roots with the new APL BBQ.

Robert Moss found evidence of how Georgians ate their barbecue in 1894—in sandwich form with a surprising condiment.

A Georgia pitmaster was named one of Food & Wine’s best new chefs:

“I have this saying, ‘It’s not about me; it’s about us,’” says Furman. “There’s enough for everybody out here.” #FWBNC https://t.co/UlgRLtzl55 — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) April 9, 2019

The U.S. Department of Agriculture was unhappy about a Washington Post report on their new rules for pork plants and offered a rebuttal.

An Australian newspaper claimed that Hardy’s Verandah Restaurant, just outside Adelaide, “makes possibly the best beef brisket on the planet.”

The Brisket King of New York was crowned last week, and the winner was Juicy Lucy BBQ, which doesn’t even have a restaurant yet.

Yes, they really rubbed oysters on this brisket:

