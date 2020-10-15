“Umur Panjang Nenek Barbeque” is the headline on an Indonesian article in Jambi Ekspres about Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ in Lexington. It loosely translates to “the longevity of granny barbecue.”

In an interview for the docuseries ReOpen, which explores how restaurants are surviving the pandemic, Aaron Franklin urged diners and restaurateurs alike to be kind. “Don’t be a jerk to people, man,” he said. “Everybody’s having a hard time. Have some empathy. Just care about people.”

Patrick “Jube” Joubert of Jube’s Smokehouse in Fort Worth can’t explain why his place got so popular so quickly, but he’s not going to complain about it.

Juan Reaves, co-owner of Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que, told Marketplace that loyal customers have helped his Dallas business stay afloat. “I think across the board, the initiative to support Black businesses has helped sustain us through the pandemic,” he said. He expects to lose a third of the restaurant’s expected annual revenue because of the State Fair of Texas’s cancellation, however.

“We put these cool score marks on it, and then once it cooks, it kind of blows up.” —Derrick Walker of Smoke-A-Holics BBQ in Fort Worth, describing his smoked bologna to Garden & Gun.

After 93 years in business, Neely’s in Marshall has served its last Brown Pig sandwich:

I hear that Neely's Brown Pig has closed after more than 90 years in Marshall, Texas. In the land of bbq brisket, Neely's was known for serving hickory-smoked, finely chopped pork, "The Barbecue Sandwich … That Made Marshall Famous!" pic.twitter.com/Qx201NduTT — Wes Ferguson (@wesferguson) October 12, 2020

Southside Market, with locations in Elgin, Bastrop, and Austin, has expanded yet again with a new restaurant, opening today in Hutto.

Pinkerton’s Barbecue in Houston has enjoyed great success, and its second location in San Antonio is near completion.

If you’re in the market for a Texas Monthly Top 50 barbecue joint, Hays Co. Bar-B-Que in San Marcos is for sale. The Hernandez family continues to operate the joint while it’s on the market.

Evie Mae’s Barbeque in Wolfforth is opening a second location:

Brisket may be king in Texas, but Houston Chronicle food writer J.C. Reid gives his pitch for why the pork shoulder is the obvious choice for the beginner backyard cook.

Kent Rathbun is slinging whole briskets, racks of ribs, smoked salmon, and margaritas (cash only) from his traveling barbecue trailer in Dallas.

Hotel restaurants aren’t often barbecue joints, but in Dallas the Beeman Hotel just debuted Seely’s Mill, serving smoked brisket, pulled pork, and burnt ends.

Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington is adding breakfast and dinner service:

Arlington’s lunchtime barbecue hotspot @hurtadobbq goes all day: breakfast tacos, dinner, bar https://t.co/6MUKs5riqy — Bud Kennedy / #ReadLocal (@EatsBeat) October 5, 2020

“I think the lowest point came at the very beginning of the pandemic when we were gearing up for what was supposed to be our best spring to date.” —Evan LeRoy of LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, in an interview with the Austin American-Statesman.

During the pandemic, food writers have shifted from dispensing judgments and bestowing star ratings to documenting the news and sharing how to support struggling restaurants. InsideHook looks at how the current moment may shape the future of food criticism.

Houston Chronicle restaurant critic Alison Cook suggests driving to Fulshear for a visit to Dozier’s BBQ, where she got some ribs, brisket, and turkey, and stocked up on smoked chicken salad and pimento cheese.

In more Dozier’s news, the restaurant is gathering some out-of-town and out-of-state barbecue talent for a special pitmaster event on October 18. Buy a ticket in advance if you want to try the special menu.

Top Chef alum Kenny Gilbert showed Vice how to make ribs at home without a grill or smoker:

A food truck stolen from Uncle Danny’s Backyard BBQ in San Antonio was recovered, but only after all of its contents were stripped out. Owner Daniel Zamarripa is now asking for donations to repair the truck.

Keep an eye on your backyard smokers. A lit one was left unattended on a Lubbock back porch, and it started a house fire.

The Orange County Register in Southern California calls Heritage Barbecue, cooking Texas-style barbecue, Orange County’s best new restaurant of the year.

It’s pretty cool to see a few pitmasters on the bill for ACL this year:

The Official #ACLFest 2020 Schedule is out now! ✨ Set your reminder on YouTube and watch for free starting Friday at 7pm CT: https://t.co/52dy5jprCA 👈 pic.twitter.com/kNms8LQpZr — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) October 6, 2020

Watch what the virtual festival aired from Valentina’s Tex Mex Barbecue and SLAB BBQ & Beer in Austin.

Piper’s BBQ & Beer has just opened in Houston. The Heights joint promises to serve “down-to-earth Texas barbecue.”

Smoked turkey katsu, a Bar-B-Cuban sandwich, and smoked carnitas tacos are just some of the unique specials at Roegels Barbecue Co. in Houston.

Thrillist highlighted how food-themed events have pivoted in response to COVID, and included the upcoming Texas Monthly BBQ Festival as an example.

For anyone unfamiliar, Derrick Henry is the large man running with the ball: