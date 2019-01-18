With Convenience West, Marfa Finally Has a Real BBQ Joint, and It’s a Work of Art

The last time I went to Marfa looking for barbecue, all I found was a barbecue falafel. It was from Adam Bork’s Food Shark food truck in 2012 and technically contained smoked meat (bacon), but it didn’t seem like anyone in town at the time felt they had a right to proper Texas barbecue. Since then, a few barbecue pits have come and gone from Marfa, and now it seems they may finally have one that will stick around for a while in Convenience West.

“It was such a desolate landscape for barbecue growing up,” Mark Scott, the pitmaster at Convenience West, told me during a recent visit. Scott has lived in Marfa since 1995. He was head chef of the critically acclaimed Maiya’s Restaurant, which is now closed, for eight years. Then he ran the Fat Lyle’s food truck with his wife, Kaki. They dabbled in barbecue but nothing serious. Then, in September 2017, a friend offered them the use of an otherwise unused offset smoker—Mac White had built the pit for the defunct Marfa Meat Co. They opened Convenience West that December.

The building used to house the prep kitchen for Food Shark, but before that it was a convenience store, so the name for this place on the west side of a West Texas town is appropriate. Bork is a partner in Convenience West, as is local baker Katy Rose Elsasser. Along with the Scotts, they initially struggled to come up with the right name, until they found a scrap of wood beside the building. “There was a piece of wood that had been spray-painted ‘Convenience West’ from years beyond,” Scott said, and the name stuck.

I found Mark Scott pulling the last racks of ribs off the barbecue pit that sits prominently out front. It was just before their 5 p.m. opening time. Kaki worked the register, doing her best sales job on the lemon curd hand pies on display that she and Elsasser had collaborated on. I bought one for the road after devouring the first at a picnic table outside.

As you might expect from a former fine-dining chef in Marfa, there are some eclectic touches to the menu. The lightly dressed potato salad is made from sweet potatoes. The buttery cornbread, made in house, has a swirl of blue corn, a pillowy interior, and just the right amount of chew at the edge. The most unique side is the green chile mac, which trades out the traditional melted cheese for cream, cotija, and cilantro. It’s like esquites with pasta instead of corn, but I think I’d rather have had the corn. For the less adventurous, they also offer classic versions of pinto beans and greens.