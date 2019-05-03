The Austin Chronicle interviewed “The Julia Child of BBQ,” author Steven Raichlen, about his new book on brisket.

The pork ribs and smoked turkey at Ray’s BBQ Shack were praised by the Houston Press.

Care for a taste of International Smoke’s Houston outpost?

Dragged my feet getting to International Smoke because I'm allergic to celebrity restaurants, and skeptical of budding chains. That was a mistake. https://t.co/q867ZlVDFQ — Alison Cook (@alisoncook) April 23, 2019

With so much emphasis on dry rubs, the Houston Chronicle reminds us of the key role of mop sauces in some styles of Texas barbecue.

After closing his food truck a few months ago, Willow Villarreal is planning a comeback with some business partners in Houston.

A new Houston location of Truth BBQ makes the Houston Chronicle’s list of hottest new restaurants in the city.

There’s also a new smoked burger in Houston:

You might have heard that we’ve published a list of the 25 best new BBQ joints:

1/ Texas BBQ is flourishing. The rate at which great joints are opening is staggering. Our next top 50 list won't come until 2021, but we couldn't wait to tell you about our favorite new joints. Enter @bbqsnob’s Top 25 BBQ midterm report. #TMBBQmidterms https://t.co/ea6md0RBa7 — Texas Monthly (@TexasMonthly) April 22, 2019

Reactions to our list have been pouring in, from the likes of the Dallas Morning News, Austin American-Statesman, Eater Austin, Beaumont Enterprise, Eater Houston, Houston Food Finder, Houston Chronicle, and the Waco Tribune-Herald.

The Dallas Observer compiled its “Dream Tray” of barbecue with individual cuts from local barbecue joints.

This Saturday in Dallas, HQ Prime Beer Garden is hosting a barbecue dinner with Chris Prieto, and pairing the smoked meats with beer from Oak Highlands Brewery.

Cattleack BBQ normally cooks a whole hog on the first Saturday of every month, but this month the day has shifted to May 11.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Tony Pollard of the University of Memphis in the fourth round. His parents run a barbecue joint, Pollard’s BBQ, in Memphis.

After a move from Whitney, Flores Barbecue is open in Fort Worth:

KVUE took a trip to the Switch near Dripping Springs for brisket, house-made sausage, and chicken wings.

John Mueller announced new hours for Black Box Barbecue in Georgetown, and they’re serving out of a new (not black) trailer.

Davila’s BBQ in Seguin is about to celebrate 60 years in business:

The Abilene Reporter profiled Big O’s barbecue joint in Valera and its collaboration with a nearby pizza restaurant.

Follow the Brazos Smoke Texas BBQ Tour map to find eight of Bryan-College Station’s best barbecue joints.

The State of Texas High School BBQ Championship is coming to Burnet this weekend.

Looking for BBQ in the ATL?

Among the many articles in the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s barbecue package, they spoke with Texan Jonathan Fox about the barbecue sauce at Fox Bros. BBQ.

Amazing Ribs has released its list of the best new barbecue products for 2019.

Swedish magazine c/o HOPS has dedicated an entire issue to Texas BBQ:

“[T]he smoker symbolizes an empowering way to escape from a joyless day job and live out an alter ego as a skillful pitmaster.” — Eddie Kim, Mel magazine

A collection of barbecue luminaries from across the country will gather in Los Angeles next week for the All-Star BBQ event.

“Paul Rudd Loves This Kansas City Barbecue Sandwich So Much, He Flies It to NYC.”

But will pushing A-5 get you some Wagyu beef?