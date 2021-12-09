This article is part of a series that spotlights Texas pitmasters in their own words, available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members.

Phillip Moellering started out as the manager at Brick Vault, but he’s always been a major key to the joint’s success. Barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn raved about Moellering’s sausage recipe when he first visited back in 2019—the same year Brick Vault made the Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas list. These days, Moellering is calling the shots.

Tell me about the first person who taught you about barbecue.

My father and my grandfather.

Do you remember a backyard or a barbecue joint that started your barbecue obsession?

Mostly just barbecuing with family during the holidays.

What message are you trying to share to your customers through your food?

We want our customers to see and feel the passion and dedication that we put into our barbecue. We strive to be better every day and evolve with every cook, every side we create. We get so much joy out of the satisfaction on our customers’ faces as they leave replenished and happy. We want to create an atmosphere where people can come enjoy a well-smoked meal and just relax.

As a professional pitmaster, are you a BBQ Freak just like the rest of us?

Anyone that willingly wakes up at three o’clock a.m. and enjoys a seventeen-hour workday is considered a freak.

When was the last time you ate someone else’s barbecue besides your own?

I ate at Burnt Bean Co. about a month ago.

What’s the most surprising barbecue dish you’ve eaten?

Octopus.

What’s the best beverage to wash down barbecue?

Big Red.

What’s a tool you use in cooking that might not seem like an obvious barbecue tool?

My two bare hands.

What recommendations do you have for someone new to Texas ’cue?

Appreciate the craft and be patient. Do your research and don’t rush the process.

