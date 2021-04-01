If you know a barbecue pitmaster, author, or personality who belongs in the Barbecue Hall of Fame, you have two weeks left to nominate that person for this year’s class of inductees.

If you’ve eaten the tater tot casserole at Truth BBQ in Brenham or Houston, you’ll know why it’s so important that Leonard Botello IV has given up the recipe.

You know they needed some barbecue in the new Austin FC stadium:

Austin’s Hot Luck food and music festival, hosted by Aaron Franklin, won’t happen this spring, but organizers hope to hold it later in the year.

Damien Brockway of Distant Relatives in Austin calls his style of barbecue “modern African American” cuisine.

Feedstore BBQ has operated in Southlake for twenty years, and general manager Mike Lafavers says he’s preparing the next generation to carry on the business.

High praise for this Coastal Bend barbecue joint:

Roegels Barbecue in Houston is bringing back the whole hog special. The next one is scheduled for April 10.

Devon Nixon of Central Texas Bar-B-Q in Pearland reflects on a year in business during the pandemic, and says he’s just waiting on his staff to get vaccinated before fully reopening.

The Texas High School State Barbecue Championship is coming up soon:

Shane Sutton of ShaneBoys in Rendon says his style of Hawaiian barbecue still counts as Southern barbecue because “Hawaii is the most southern point of the country.”

David Elder of Texas Eats on KSAT in San Antonio met up with Bill Goldberg of WWE fame to eat at Compadres Hill Country Cocina in Boerne.

The food at Smoke Shack in San Antonio was voted the best barbecue in the city by readers of mySA.

Blood Bros. BBQ is expanding waaaay west of Houston:

Young’s BBQ & More in Lampasas (formerly of San Saba) burned to the ground in a fire last week. A GoFundMe has been organized for the family.

I’m not sure how I missed this story from last year, but it’s not too late to tell you that the folks who ran the Sunshine’s Smokehouse barbecue trailer in Lubbock were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a local cocaine ring.

Tacos and barbecue come together on hand-pressed tortillas in deep East Texas at Wright On Taco Shop in Harleton.

North by Texas is the latest Texas-style barbecue joint making waves in another state:

South Carolina whole-hog pitmaster Rodney Scott opened up about how his rise in the barbecue world led to a splintered relationship with his father.

