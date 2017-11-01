Gasoline Price Gouging Was Rampant During Harvey

Those 5,500 complaints were well-documented; the Attorney General’s office said that many of them included photos of receipts, and captured not just gas stations, but also hotels, supermarkets, or more.

This wave of citations—which carry fines up to $20,000—is aimed at gas stations, but it’s not the first time the AG’s office has stepped in around Harvey. A Fort Worth-area hotel was sued by Paxton’s office in September (after losing its Best Western franchise amid the initial reports), and it’s likely that there will be more cases as the office continues to investigate those 5,500 complaints.

There was no shortage of examples of price gouging during the storm. On social media, many people shared receipts and photos of gouging across the state.

One Houston resident sent me a pic of water he saw being sold for *$42* at a nearby Best Buy. They were kind enough to offer $29 bottles too pic.twitter.com/8dKz3sJJM1 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 29, 2017

All the gas in Dallas come from southeast Texas, this is the effect of Harvey pic.twitter.com/HXjf9MCq1g — Josh Nzeakor (@JNzeakor) August 31, 2017

Viewers have been spending us photos of rising prices and if you feel like you've been a victim, read this: https://t.co/p178dsyeKS pic.twitter.com/zCC4LENOyp — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 25, 2017

The initial lawsuit by Paxton’s office against the hotel—along with two service stations in North Texas—surfaced in mid-September, and official action against businesses accused had been quiet since then. These 127 citations suggest that the AG’s office isn’t finished holding people who spiked the prices on essentials on their neighbors accountable.