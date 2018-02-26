Food & Drink

Featured

The Latest

See All
Sponsored
Guiltless Pleasures

Feb 26, 2018 By TMPromotions

Everybody loves a good burger, including Texas chefs Tracy Miller and Claire Smith. Watch the videos to get recipe tips from the chefs.

Pat's Pick

Dining Guide

See All
Rapscallion Dallas
Rapscallion

Dec 13, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Creative takes on classic Southern dishes lure weekend crowds to this casual bistro and bar.

Barbecue

See All
Best Texas BBQ Bites of 2017

Jan 5, 2018 By Daniel Vaughn

One 90 Smoked Meats, Dallas It was a big year for barbecue at Texas Monthly. We released a new Top 50 barbecue list, and we welcomed 30 of those highly regarded joints to our eighth annual barbecue festival in November. In compiling the list, which was released in the June issue, I ate plenty of great barbecue. Our Food Editor, Patricia Sharpe, and I visited about… Read Story

Drinks
Top Texas Wines: Fall 2017

Oct 11, 2017 By Jessica Dupuy

The wines that made this list vary in style, body, and character—meaning there’s something here for every palate preference—but all represent a common thread of balance and quality.

Recipes
Sopaipillas

Feb 23, 2017 By Courtney Bond

If Proust had lived in Texas, this fried pastry would have been his madeleine.

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly