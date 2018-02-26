Food & Drink
Food editor Patricia Sharpe reveals why Houston chef Hugo Ortega’s Oaxacan-inspired restaurant is the most exciting place to eat in Texas right now. Read Story
La Gloria restaurateur Johnny Hernandez takes the all-American burger on a tour of Mexico at this vibrant new joint. Read Story
Co-founder Aaron Franklin says he's excited about the four-day food and music extravaganza, happening this May in Austin. Read Story
Restaurants that make tortillas in-house have to get it right, like the new Dai Due Taqueria in Austin.
The Austin speakeasy's updated menu, themed around the art of conversation, features the striking Paradox.
Where to Eat Now: The state’s best chefs are serving up quail egg shooters, smoked chocolate cake, and a sense of adventure.
Houston and Austin got the most nods, but the biggest surprise is that the revered Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ is up for Best Chef: Southwest!
Everybody loves a good burger, including Texas chefs Tracy Miller and Claire Smith. Watch the videos to get recipe tips from the chefs.
Chef Bruno Davaillon strikes gold with his take on classic French cuisine in a lush, glamorous setting.
With a magnificent medley of Mediterranean snacks, tapas, and appetizers, the entreés can wait at Gemma’s new sibling.
Foodies freaked when the famously fastidious chef closed Oxheart. But there’s much to like about its easygoing successor, Theodore Rex.
Austin chef Sonya Coté takes her expertise to Clifton (population 3,392).
Same clever name and classy look, brand-new kitchen.
Barbecue and cocktails in a Hill Country setting.
Contemporary Italian from chef Luca Della Casa at the Fairmount Hotel.
Creative takes on classic Southern dishes lure weekend crowds to this casual bistro and bar.
One 90 Smoked Meats, Dallas It was a big year for barbecue at Texas Monthly. We released a new Top 50 barbecue list, and we welcomed 30 of those highly regarded joints to our eighth annual barbecue festival in November. In compiling the list, which was released in the June issue, I ate plenty of great barbecue. Our Food Editor, Patricia Sharpe, and I visited about… Read Story
Rollin Soles spent his college days hanging out with Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett. Here's how he became one of Oregon's most prominent winemakers.
By bringing head brewer Nate Seale back to Austin, the new brewpub draws beer geeks as well as fans of ’Supernatural.’
The Italian restaurant has built its drink program around this herbal liqueur. Try the Life Aquatic.
Dripping Springs couple devote their resources to producing a whiskey known for its purity, simplicity, and elegance (and one ideal for the holidays).
The wines that made this list vary in style, body, and character—meaning there’s something here for every palate preference—but all represent a common thread of balance and quality.
If Proust had lived in Texas, this fried pastry would have been his madeleine.
Thickened soup for the post-election soul.
“Campfire cowboy, cook this bread, Doo-dah, doo-dah . . .”
Bring some oompah to your summer picnic.
You should really Czech out this recipe for the delicious pastry.
It goes well with Fritos. And football.
What could be better than a massive slab of cocoa, butter, sugar, eggs, and buttermilk?
Let us now praise the large bowl of cheese, so simple and yet so satisfying.