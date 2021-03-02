Texas Monthly adds and updates approximately sixty restaurant listings to our Dining Guide each month. There’s limited space in the print issue, but the entire searchable guide to the best of Texas cuisine is at your fingertips online!

Below are a few highlights from the new restaurants reviewed in our March 2021 issue. Click “More Info” for further detail on each restaurant:

Austin

Aba

This South Congress outpost of the Chicago-based restaurant boasts an inviting deck shaded by stately live oak trees, but for now we’ll enjoy Top Chef alum CJ Jacobson’s lavishly buttery za’atar-topped flatbread and silky roasted garlic hummus at home. Order this to go: There are the usual Med-menu crowd pleasers, like plenty of meze and grilled-meat kebabs served with fluffy, dill-flecked rice. But we were dazzled by the hefty brick of tamarind-glazed beef short rib crowned with shimmering ruby barberries. We weren’t as thrilled with the Spanish octopus atop freekeh—the grains may have missed their moment—but the accompanying grilled grapes were sensational. Pro tip: There are three delivery options (Uber, DoorDash, and Favor), but if you pick up your food, there are designated parking spaces in the Music Lane parking lot.