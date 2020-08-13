Grand Prairie native and former Disney star Selena Gomez has a new cooking show. Selena + Chef, in which the singer and actress will learn recipes alongside a rotating cast of celebrity chefs, premieres on HBO Max this Thursday.

The birria trend is unstoppable. Mestizo Tapas & Drinks, a new Asian-Mexican restaurant in Carrollton, is serving bao buns filled with birria. Birria ramen is on the menu as well.

Pati Jinich, former Dallas resident and James Beard Award–winning cookbook author, penned a love letter to Sonoran carne asada.

Machete don’t text, but he does video. Southlake-based Frezko Taco Spot got legendary actor, taquero, and doughnut magnate Danny Trejo to give Dallas–Fort Worth taqueros a shout-out. “God bless you guys, man,” he said. “Stay strong.”

El Remedio, San Antonio’s birria specialist, revealed a slick new trailer.

The familia behind San Antonio’s famed Mi Tierra in Market Square has opened a Mexican-style pizza joint. The San Antonio Express-News reports that Zapata’s Pizza serves classic pies alongside options topped with carnitas and carne asada.

What defines San Antonians? Tacos, tamales at Christmas, and Big Red, for starters.

San Antonio River Walk institution Mexican Manhattan is in danger of closing, and a viral Facebook post is rallying support to save it.

It’s not every day that an El Paso food business sets its sights on the Capital City. Lick It Up, a popular vegan taco truck, is expanding to Spider House in Austin.

Four months after a fire destroyed its brick-and-mortar location, forty-year-old Buda restaurant Helen’s Casa Alde has reopened in a food trailer.

Bandit Tacos, another Buda Mexican food business continues to kick, thanks to its Frito Bandito, a guessied up frito pie that’s smothered in green chile queso, and a strong sense it can take on a lawsuit from Frito-Lay regarding its long-gone eponymous mascot.

Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos announced that its first Abilene store will open on September 2.

In Houston, Eddie O’s, creator of the El Corazón costra taco, has spun off a smoked-brisket flautas operation.

The Houston outlet of Community Impact reviews the third Grab N Go Tacos and learns that takeout is saving the Tomball business. Must be something about that name of theirs.

Also in Tomball, San Diego-style Mexican food specialist Señor Burrito Company food truck set up downtown. Carne asada fries for everyone!

Smoke Crafters BBQ in Edinburg is adding a “Tejano Thursday” special menu to give customers the smoked fajitas, mollejas, and pollo asado they’ve been asking for.

There’s a recall on a taco staple: onions. So far, more than six hundred people in 43 states—Texas is not one of them—have fallen ill.

Salmonella Outbreak Update: 640 ill people in 43 states. Check to see if you have recalled onions or foods made with recalled onions. More info: https://t.co/Ujffk5JFcz. pic.twitter.com/s8vAIgdQQM — CDC (@CDCgov) August 7, 2020

May taco-themed back-to-school items put a smile on your kid’s face during these trying times.

Eater reports that Munchiez, a new Chicago cereal and novelty candy bar shop, is serving a fiery treat: the “Paqui ‘One Chip Challenge,’ a bag that holds a single blue corn chip coated in seasoning from a super-hot Carolina Reaper pepper.”

Last week, yours truly wrote about the new trend of pairing tacos and wine. Now a restaurant in New York State is combining tacos and cider.

LeBron James’s Taco Tuesday obsession has infiltrated the NBA bubble. When teammate and vlogger JaVale McGee asked James what kind of taco he’d be having that night, he replied, “I don’t know, man. It’s slim pickings around here. But I got to find something.”

Pioneering Sur-Mex chain Taqueria del Sol gets the Orders In treatment from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Taco Cat, a taco delivery bike company that took its name from everyone’s favorite palindrome, is closing. The Twin Cities-based operation’s co-owner, “Tristan Johnson said there were multiple factors at play, but the main reason to call it quits was safety for himself, his co-owner Daniel Laeger-Hagermeister, and their employees.” Can’t argue with safety.

Barbara “Sky” Burrell is the owner of Sky’s Gourmet Tacos, one of the few Los Angeles restaurants to serve breakfast tacos. Hers is also one of the few taquerias owned by an African American entrepreneur. Burrell says she’s positioning herself as a role model for other Black businesspeople.

Taco Bell says it’s working on plant-based replacements for the vegetarian items the transnational fast-food chain is removing from its menu. The plan, which an executive describes as a “menu evolution,” involves something called “learning labs” and the costra-style grilled cheese burrito, which we totally called.

A drag-queens-and-tacos brunch combo is coming to Montreal. That’s right, the perfect food will be served at a fabulous large-group gathering. Remember those?

Ending in a blaze of glory, Beijing’s annual Hot & Spicy Fest will be Mexican food–themed this weekend. As the Beijinger reports, attendees—remember attending things?—will “Go South of the Rio Grande” from seven thousand miles away.