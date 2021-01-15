Why Droves of Pilgrims Trek to This Tree in South Texas Every Year

On a stretch of highway between Concepcion and Premont, less than a mile from the unremarkable intersection of FM Road 716 and FM Road 1329, a miracle is growing. On any given afternoon, hundreds of cars and trucks blow past this spot, about a ninety-minute drive east of Laredo. But sometimes people feel compelled to slow down. Some say it was an angel, or even Jesus Christ, who appeared on the road and called them to pull off and park in front of a chain-link gate, where hundreds of rosaries clink against the metal in the breeze. Others, like me, seek this spot out, hoping to find the tree that Estella P. Garcia planted in 2002.

I set out for the tree in late November. Absent any major landmarks nearby, I can’t tell if I’m even driving in the right direction. Reception is spotty, but Garcia’s daughters, Estela Garcia Cantu and Gloria Garcia, are trying to guide me there by phone. “If you look up at the tree line, you won’t be able to miss it,” Cantu tells me. “It’s a good thirty feet taller than any of the trees nearby.”

Soon I spot its leafy crown standing out against the miles of brush and ranchland. I follow the road toward it until I see Cantu waiting for me in the driveway of her mother’s one-story yellow clapboard house. Gloria is seated on a bench nearby, between the house and a white portable building resting on cinder blocks that serves as a chapel. After the sisters introduce themselves, Cantu wastes no time taking me to the tree. The bark on its narrow trunk is peeling, revealing pale splotches. The spindly branches near the top are a ghostly white. They don’t fan out; they reach straight up toward the sky.

“Look at the leaves,” Cantu instructs me, pointing up at the narrow, lance-shaped fronds hanging from the branches. “You won’t find trees like this here.”

“A lot of people ask if we water it,” Gloria chimes in. “It’s never watered, but you can see how wet the soil is.”

“It just survives on what the Lord sends us,” says Cantu.

Like a Rorschach test, Garcia’s tree appears differently to every visitor, shifting to accommodate each individual’s prayers. One lost soul might take comfort in finding the Virgin Mary’s face hidden in the tree’s bark; another visitor might feel physical relief when she holds her injured limb against its smooth, cool trunk.

Penitents think the tree is godly; it is also the product of Estella Garcia’s force of will.

Garcia grew up in Concepcion, which is home to the oldest Catholic church in the region and fewer than one hundred residents. One of six siblings, she was deeply religious throughout her life, going to church every Sunday and studying her Bible often. She retired from her job as a restaurant chef in 1986, when she was fifty years old. Since her children had left the house—and especially after her husband’s death in 1997—she was always looking for ways to keep busy. She sold fruits and vegetables around town for extra money, she picked up groceries for neighbors and family members, and she cooked for anyone who stopped by.

Photograph by Jennifer Garza-Cuen

In 2002, Garcia found a new project. In both Testaments of the Bible she’d read about the Mount of Olives, a ridge just east of Jerusalem’s Old City that was once covered by olive trees. The site has been a sacred place for centuries, and Garcia was determined to find and plant a tree descended from those growing there. She found a nursery in the Rio Grande Valley that would sell her a cutting, but was told that it might take a while to arrive. She was happy to wait. The tree was going to be a place for miracles—a site for those with physical and mental maladies to mend—and you don’t rush miracles.

Months later, someone from the nursery called. Garcia set out for the Valley and returned with an eighteen-inch cutting of what she was certain was an olive tree. (After I left the sisters, puzzled by some of the tree’s unique characteristics, I described it over the phone to Patrick Brewer, a tree-care specialist based in Austin. We discussed its height, and he noted its peeling bark. “Sounds like a euc to me,” he said. I called Cantu shortly after the conversation with Brewer, terrified that I was about to spoil the tree’s magic. When I pointed out qualities that are abnormal for an olive, but standard for a eucalyptus, she laughed and said, “A lot of people say that it reminds them of a eucalyptus. Regardless of whether it’s an olive or not, this is the tree my mom prayed for.”)

Garcia put the cutting in the ground and began to pray. After six months, it had sprung up six feet. By the following year, it was nearly eighteen feet tall. Every day, for years, Garcia sat near the tree, asking God to keep the tree healthy. Now it towers over her house.

Gloria was living and working in Nashville in the years after Garcia planted it. “She called me to tell me about the tree and I was like, ‘Yeah right,’ ” she says, laughing.

“My mother had us all going,” says Cantu. Still, she adds, “we were all skeptical.”

In 2004, the sisters tell me, Garcia was running an errand in nearby Falfurrias when she struck up a conversation with a stranger and his wife. She made friends wherever she went, her daughters recall; within a few minutes, the man had confided in her about an upcoming knee surgery. Garcia suggested he and his wife follow her back to her home, where, she said, she had planted a miracle tree. She prayed over the man as he knelt at its base. Later that week he visited again, to tell Garcia that his doctors had said he no longer needed the surgery. To repay her, he built a tin roof over her patio, so she could sit in the shade while she prayed.

After that, the sisters say, more visitors began finding their way to the tree, through word of mouth and local news reports. A front-page article published in the Duval County Picture in October 2007 reads, “A tree believed to possess the power to heal continues to draw hundreds of people a week to see what they believe is God’s healing power.”

These days, the walls inside the chapel in the yard are covered in photos, notes, and newspaper clippings, most recounting miracles that visitors say happened here. The ceilings are low and the room is dim. It is silent apart from the sound of an oscillating fan in the corner. Bottles of oil infused with leaves from the tree are displayed on a table. Cantu accepts donations in exchange for the bottles, which go toward the property’s upkeep; she also gives the oil away for free.