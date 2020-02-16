There was never enough for Midland oilman Clayton Williams. Never enough crude and gas to extract. Never enough ranch land to graze. Never enough ground water to exploit. Never enough wealth. “Money is how you keep score,” he once told journalist and social critic Vance Packard. By that measure, Williams was a winner when he died Friday night at age 88, having walked away with $1.3 billion from the sale of his oil company in 2017.

Yet Claytie—as he was widely called—is better known among Texans for losing his 1990 gubernatorial bid to Ann Richards, the last Democrat to occupy the governor’s mansion. At a campaign event, he made an offhand joke about rape to the assembled press. The remark branded him as a clueless good old boy in a modernizing Texas, and his big lead in the polls evaporated. By election day, Williams’s reputation was that of a crude buffoon.

Still, he was easily likable. His dark brown eyes often sparkled, and his broad smile encouraged you to trust him. A 1954 animal-husbandry graduate of Texas A&M University, Williams wept at the sound of the Aggie War Hymn. In his first business, selling life insurance policies, he boasted that he could get husbands to give up some beer money so that after they died their wives could afford to run off with other men. Next he became a broker, buying natural gas that oil-well operators were flaring off and reselling it at a profit. The venture earned him enough money to invest in drilling his own wells. He set about building an empire, and at one time he was the wealthiest independent operator in Texas.

A plaza and an office tower in Midland bear the moniker ClayDesta—a mashup of his name and that of his second wife, Modesta. There also were ranches, where he planted a hybrid grass developed at Texas A&M for his Brangus cattle. Williams always wanted people to like him, so he was stung by a 1985 Texas Monthly article quoting his neighbors as complaining that he was wasting precious water to keep his grass green and to dampen the dust on the roads of his ranch lest it trouble the wealthy bidders attending his lavish annual cattle auction. Williams believed the land was intended for human exploitation. He’d been raised on a farm near Fort Stockton where his father, Clayton Wheat Williams Sr., pumped so much groundwater that he dried up Comanche Springs.

Clayton Jr. became widely known statewide when he launched one of Texas’s first wireless telecommunications company, ClayDesta Communications, and was its chief busker in television commercials that played up his cowboy image. In 1985, when legislation to deregulate AT&T threatened his competitive position, he galloped a horse up the lawn of the state Capitol for a news conference opposing the bill.

He won the legislative battle, but at the end of that year, Saudi Arabia glutted the world oil market, and the price of West Texas crude plummeted. Savings-and-loan institutions across Texas went bankrupt. Unemployment statewide rose to nine percent. Williams was forced to sell ClayDesta Communications and his original gas company to pay down $500 million in debt. Even though the oil bust halved his worth, he still had $116 million to fuel his oversized personality, and the political bug had bit him as he lobbied the Legislature. For a man like Claytie, that meant running for the top job: governor.

The core issue for his campaign grew out of his son’s struggle with drug addiction. Williams promised to impose the death penalty for dealers of illicit drugs who caused the deaths of children. He wanted to set up a boot camp for youthful offenders so they could learn “the joys of busting rocks.” He poured millions of dollars of his own money into television ads to push that message, and the line became ubiquitous. In his speeches, he would mention the boot camps, say he was going to “teach them,” and then pause with his hand cupped to his ear as that salesman’s grin spread across his face. On cue, the audience hollered back, “the joys of busting rocks.”

In the Republican primary of March 1990, Williams swept aside three mainstream politicians, grabbing more than 60 percent of the vote. Richards was a recovering alcoholic, and in a brutal Democratic primary runoff campaign, Attorney General Jim Mattox accused her of using cocaine during her drinking days. The bright West Texas stars seemed aligned to make Claytie the next governor. To celebrate, his campaign decided to invite the Austin news corps out to the ranch for a calving roundup. I was there to witness how badly it went—all because of fog.

Private jets shuttled the pack of journalists from Austin to Alpine, where we were spending the night. We were up around 4 a.m. on March 24, 1990, to ride out to the 26,438-acre Happy Cove ranch. The Brangus calves were to be herded into a corral for castration and branding. That turned out to be a metaphor for what was about to happen to Claytie’s campaign.

A thick fog enveloped the ranch, and all we could see out the windows of the Suburban taking us to the ranch was a bit of dirt road, shrubs, and an occasional jackrabbit sprinting away. One of the journalist-filled vehicles got separated from the convoy and was lost for hours. The rest of us arrived at a large fire pit where cowboys were cooking steak and eggs for our breakfast alongside a large pot of beans. There was no sign of Claytie or Modesta. Time started dragging by.

The fog was so thick that the men could wander several dozen feet away from the fire to relieve themselves and only find their way back by following the sound of voices. By the time the fog thinned, and daylight began illuminating the land around us, I was sitting on a log, starting to nod back toward sleep. That was when Claytie and Modesta came striding down the hill. They wore chaps, padded coats, and well-worn cowboy hats. Modesta saw the female journalists and announced, “If y’all need a bathroom, the house is at the top of the hill.” The women stampeded toward the mansion.

Dead air made Claytie nervous. He was an obsessive talker. He began carrying on about the weather and the fog and how we couldn’t start the roundup until the fog lifted. Otherwise, we would miss calves in gullies and have to do the entire roundup over again. He filled a blue tin cup with beans, sat down on a metal folding chair, rocked back on the hind legs, and kept talking between bites. Nothing to be done but wait, he said. Get another cup of coffee, another cup of beans. Bad weather is like rape, he said, “if it’s inevitable, just relax and enjoy it.”

One of his aides instantly snapped, “That was off the record.” Huh? Was there a ground rule about the roundup that we’d missed? It was enough to create a few minutes of confusion. By the time we all agreed that the roundup was on the record, the women had returned and been filled in on what Claytie had said. Because he already had left for the roundup, we would not have a chance to confront him until dinner that night at an Alpine steakhouse. By then, the comment was already national news, thanks to the Associated Press, with myself and two other male reporters as the official witnesses.

When we asked Williams about the remark, he was apologetic to anyone who had been offended, but not contrite. It was “just a joke” made among men at a campfire. “That’s not a Republican women’s club that we were at this morning,” he said. “It’s a working cow camp, a tough world where you can get kicked in the testicles if you’re not careful.”

Those of the #MeToo generation may be amazed that Williams’s campaign didn’t collapse immediately, or even the following month when he admitted to patronizing prostitutes as a young man because it was the only way to get “serviced” in the West Texas of the 1950s. Even today, the rape joke often is cited as the cause of his loss. It wasn’t—at least not by itself. Five months after he made the jest, Williams led Richards in a Houston Chronicle statewide poll 48 percent to 33 percent.

As the 1990 general election began, Texas remained in the midst of a recession, even if the worst was over. Oilmen had gone broke. New office towers sat empty. Claytie ran to “make Texas great again” and promised to govern with “traditional values.” Richards envisioned a “New Texas” that broke the good old boys’ network and empowered blacks, Hispanics, and women. She was politically savvy. He was naïve. Williams once told me politics is a “parlor game for adults.” Richards was famous for saying Texas politics “is a contact sport.” She was about to teach him the joy of having his rocks busted.

Richards cast Williams as a chauvinist. “Rape is not a joke. It is a crime of violence,” she told a gathering of Democratic women. “It is time we had a governor in the state of Texas who recognized that women are not cattle; that they are not there for servicing.” Meanwhile, Claytie didn’t do himself any favors with his public remarks. When the Richards campaign released a poll showing she was closing the gap, Williams quipped that he hoped she “hasn’t gone back to drinking again.” He also bragged that he was going to “head her and hoof her and drag her through the mud.”

Then Richards started comparing Williams’s businesses to those of New York developer Donald Trump. “The guy’s a Donald Trump in a cowboy hat, selling one failing business to shore up another,” said campaign manager Mary Beth Rogers. Claytie defended his business and said he was proud that he had shown integrity rather than using Trumpian tactics like junk bonds and bankruptcies to solve his problems. But the Richards attacks kept coming, especially about questionable lending practices at ClayDesta National Bank. At a Dallas event they both attended, Claytie refused to shake Ann’s hand—a common discourtesy among certain politicians today, but at that time in Texas a serious breach of the unwritten rules of chivalry. He started to lose the support of Republican women.

The final straw had nothing to do with gender. Throughout the campaign, Richards and the media had demanded that Williams release his tax returns. He refused. On the Friday before the election, a reporter asked Williams if there ever was a year when he had paid no taxes. Sure, he replied, in 1986—the year of the oil bust that triggered the Texas recession. Here was a millionaire oilman who had poured $8 million of his own money into what now looked like a vanity race for governor. And just four years earlier, he had paid no federal income taxes.

“It turns out he’s not such a red-hot businessman after all,” Richards told a group of Dallas supporters. Her campaign quickly churned out a television commercial. “Millions of average Texans paid taxes while he took advantage of loopholes for the rich,” the ad said. “We ended up paying our share … and his.”

Ann Richards won. As Williams conceded defeat, some of his supporters chanted for him to run for governor again in 1994. “I’m an Aggie,” Williams replied, “but I’m not crazy.”

Ann’s New Texas turned out to be as fragile as the fog that once enveloped the Happy Cove ranch. She only served one term, and the Republicans came to dominate Texas politics. Evangelical religious conservatives and Tea Party politics pushed Texas further right than Clayton Williams might have envisioned. Richards endured, though, as an outsized personality and an icon. There were documentaries and plays about her. Claytie faded back to Midland as the man who told “the joke.”

That was a tough chew for Williams, a man who cared about what people thought of him. The rape joke branded him for the rest of his life. Republican presidential candidate John McCain had to cancel a 2008 fundraiser hosted by Williams because of political blowback. In 2017, someone spray-painted a version of the joke onto the steps of the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center on the Texas A&M University campus. And the joke featured prominently in seemingly every obituary written about the oilman. If there was a list of stupid things politicians had said about sex or rape, Claytie’s comment—often misquoted—almost always led the list.

The times changed. But Claytie never caught up, never really understood why his quip wasn’t funny beyond the circle of his longtime associates. He once told the Midland newspaper that he tried to use humor to get past hardships. “The only place a sense of humor does not apply is politics.”