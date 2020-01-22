Michael Lind, the author of The New Class War: Saving Democracy From the Managerial Elite (Portfolio/Penguin Random House), has a theory about what’s ailing democracy in the United States and Western Europe. Over the past half century, he asserts, institutions like churches, unions, and civic organizations, which helped mediate between what he calls the professional managerial overclass and the working class, have eroded, leaving everyone polarized, angry, and worse off. He has a theory about what will fix it all too: rebuilding those institutions, as part of a system he calls democratic pluralism.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin’s law school and Plan II program, Lind has had a wide-ranging career. He has been a staffer at Harper’s, the New Republic, and the New Yorker; cofounded a think tank; taught at Harvard and Johns Hopkins; and written sixteen books, including a 350-page epic poem about the Alamo. Today, he is a professor at UT’s Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs.

Texas Monthly: How did Texas shape your politics?

Michael Lind: I’m a fifth-generation native of the Austin area. Back in the sixties the big political divide in Texas was between the Roosevelt and Johnson people, on the one hand, and the Dixiecrats, on the other. I come out of the LBJ/ FDR tradition, so in different decades—I’m almost 58—I’ve been a liberal, a neoconservative, and a centrist, but my views haven’t changed that much. It’s the whole political system that keeps shifting every ten to fifteen years.

TM: What happened in 2016, when Brexit passed in England and Trump was elected?

ML: We’re in a new world on both sides of the Atlantic. The late-twentieth-century political order is gone. It’s collapsed. We’re in this new system where the mainstream parties are just labels and power kind of circulates among factions of this technocratic insider neoliberal establishment. Politics becomes this kind of spectator sport of musical chairs among people who all went to the same Ivy League schools and all know one another and vacation together in the Hamptons and so on, and they really don’t disagree on that much.

And then you get a large portion of the population that feels alienated and doesn’t vote much of the time. And when they do, it’s to cast a protest vote. It’s an anti-system vote. And that’s a political system ripe for demagogues.

TM: You talk in the book about the need to find a new “settlement,” or compromise, that Americans of various factions can buy into, rather than about how to “win” a more just system. Why is that an important way to think about political change?

ML: One way of organizing history is to see it as settlements that follow revolutionary turmoil. So you get this period of turmoil where the old regime breaks down and then the whole system just doesn’t function anymore. And then you have to put Humpty Dumpty back together again, piece together a country.

I think this is a very useful way of organizing things. On paper, we’re still part of the same regime that was established by the nation’s founders. But, in fact, the change that’s coming will be the third or fourth society that’s risen from the ashes, like the phoenix, from periodically breaking down. When the end comes, there has to be a new system, and it has to incorporate the side that was defeated as well as the winners.

TM: What do you expect to see in the U.S. without such a settlement?

ML: My analysis is very pessimistic, since institutions that integrated the working class into the wider social structure—trade unions, local party machines, churches—have disintegrated to varying degrees.

The question is, How do we avoid becoming banana republics, where there’s a small group of leading families in a couple of cities that essentially runs everything? And then periodically you get an insincere charlatan running as an outside populist, and then you revert to the norms of oligarchic politics.

That was Texas once. Between Reconstruction and the Civil Rights revolution, you had a few families in Dallas and Houston and a few other cities who kind of ran the state. And then periodically you would get a Ma or Pa Ferguson and the populists on the left or pass-the-biscuits Pappy O’Daniel, who was essentially a front for oil companies. It’s a terrible doom loop to be trapped in.

TM: You write that “neoliberalism is the disease. Populism is the symptom. Democratic pluralism is the cure.” What is democratic pluralism?

ML: Democratic pluralism is the idea that a nation-state is a community of communities, not just a mass of individuals held together by nothing but a common government. It’s not enough to have free elections. It’s not enough to have the rule of law and the Supreme Court. If your society’s atomized, you don’t have powerful organizations with their own leaders, their own rules, their own memberships that can mobilize and protect their prerogative.

The managerial overclass, to which I belong, is vastly more powerful than it used to be. If you go back to 1960, the elite had to deal with union leaders like Walter Reuther and George Meany. Religious leaders like the Reverend Billy Graham and Bishop Fulton Sheen were a force, and they’re gone now.

I think these eruptions of outsider populism we’re seeing are a reaction by folks who decades ago would have been able to channel their discontent through unions, church lobbies, chambers of commerce, and voluntary organizations. We lack that mechanism now. The theme of my book is that you need countervailing power, where people can pool the only resource that most working-class people have, which is their numbers, to try to push back.

TM: What do you think Texas should be doing now?

ML: I’m not convinced Texas exists. I’m not convinced it ever existed. Texas has always been several states, which were tyrannized by the Anglos in East Texas. You had the largely Mexican Texan Valley, you had the Germans in the Hill Country, and so on. But now you’ve just got the hubs and the heartlands—the divide is between the downtown business districts and the inner suburbs, where the affluent people live, and the high-school-educated working class in the outer suburbs and the non-metropolitan counties. It’s a national pattern. Do people in Austin have more in common with people in Los Angeles and San Francisco than they do with people in Pflugerville and Waco? I think that’s an open question.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

