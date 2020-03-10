Since its outbreak in China late last year, coronavirus disease 2019 (abbreviated COVID-19) has killed about four thousand people worldwide. The virus’s rapid spread across the globe has health officials scrambling to contend with what threatens to flare up into a pandemic. What do Texans need to know about a threat that remains small in our state but which, by every indication, is likely to intensify?

How many cases have there been in Texas?

The official count from the Texas Department of State Health Services sits at thirteen, as of Tuesday: six in Fort Bend County, six in Harris County, and one in Collin County. That count excludes those infected overseas and repatriated into quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. Counting those people, there have been eleven other cases in Texas, including a woman who was briefly released from the Lackland quarantine last week and visited a San Antonio mall before being recalled when a test indicated she has the virus.

How many more cases will we see in Texas?

Hard to say. Researchers don’t have enough information to make reliable predictions, at the moment.

Most experts agree there are likely many more infected people in the United States than the CDC’s official count of confirmed and presumptive cases. That’s partly because for many of those infected, the symptoms of the COVID-19 disease—fever, coughing, and shortness of breath—aren’t necessarily distinguishable from the seasonal flu. And in most cases the symptoms are mild, while some carriers of the disease exhibit no symptoms at all. As a result, some sick people—particularly those who are unaware that they’ve had recent contact with a person infected by COVID-19, or who haven’t traveled recently to a known hotspot for the disease—might not suspect they should be tested for the virus.

Another factor further hampering the ability of officials to know the full extent of the disease’s reach: a shortage of test kits. Though the federal government is working to remedy the problem, medical professionals and citizens have complained about how hard it is to get tested. Only about seventy public health labs in the U.S. have had the capability to test for the virus. As of Thursday, six labs in Texas can now test for the virus, Governor Greg Abbott said.

Should you panic?

No, but it’s wise to take precautions. Local, state, and federal health officials are offering the same sensible advice your family doctor might give you to ward off any virus. Wash your hands often, with soap and water, for at least twenty seconds—especially before eating, after going to the bathroom, and after blowing your nose or coughing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Avoid contact with sick people. Frequently disinfect household objects and surfaces. If you’re sick, stay home and isolate yourself as much as possible for the roughly two-week incubation period of the disease.

But don’t start wearing face masks everywhere. There’s a relative dearth of the masks in the country, and those are needed for health workers treating the infected. Besides, their effectiveness in warding off infection via everyday use is doubtful.

Should you relax then?

We’re not exactly saying that either. While most infected people won’t get any sicker than they might from a bout of the flu, COVID-19 appears to be a deadlier disease. The World Health Organization just increased its estimate of COVID-19’s fatality rate, saying that 3.4 percent of confirmed cases have led to death. For comparison’s sake, the seasonal flu’s fatality rate is roughly 0.1 percent and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, which killed about fifty million people worldwide, had a 2 to 3 percent rate. But COVID-19’s mortality rate is lower than other recent coronavirus outbreaks, SARS and MERS.

What are businesses and institutions doing to help stem the spread of the virus?

Any place where a significant number of people congregate brings with it the risk of spreading disease. COVID-19 has proved highly contagious through person-to-person contact and is transmissible even before an infected person exhibits symptoms. Thus some mass gatherings, such as an oil and gas industry conference that was set for Houston this week and South by Southwest, have been canceled in the face of the virus.

Meanwhile, Catholic dioceses throughout Texas have announced temporary changes to the mass, and some religious organizations have canceled or altered their plans for mission trips. Some Texas colleges are recalling students studying abroad and emphasizing healthful hygiene practices, while Rice University canceled classes for this week, and both the University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Houston asked groups of students returning from abroad to self-isolate at home. Austin-based Indeed, despite having no known cases of the virus among its employees, has halted all business travel and is asking all of its employees to work from home.

How are Texas medical programs contributing to fighting the virus?

A team at the University of Texas at Austin made headlines last month by being the first to create a 3D atomic scale map of the virus. Their work will help researchers all over the world to identify weaknesses in COVID-19 that could lead to the development of vaccines or antiviral drugs. And Dr. Peter Hotez, codirector of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, testified before Congress on Thursday that his team had been close to developing a vaccine for the similar SARS coronavirus four years ago but they were never able to test it on humans. Funding dried up once it seemed the threat from SARS had passed. “We could have had this ready to go and been testing the vaccine’s efficacy at the start of this new outbreak in China,” Hotez told NBC News.

Still, even if these developments by Texas scientists aid the effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, it’ll likely be at least a year and a half before one can be developed.

So keep washing those hands, and quit touching your face.