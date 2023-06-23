John Spong: How did this record happen, then?

Amanda Shires: Well, I was recording my record Take It Like a Man. And that record is very much a deep dive into the . . . a low point, a major low point in my marriage with my husband. And people talk about how when you’re married, they’re like, “It’s not hard. It’s work,” but there wasn’t a lot of description as to what that was. My grandparents really didn’t tell me what that was. And my mom didn’t know, obviously, because she loved being married so much she did it six times.

But anyway, there’s a record that deals heavily in matters of the heart and marriage, and “You Were Always on My Mind,” you know—I’d heard Willie and Bobbie and the band play it a lot. And it was a song that, when we were touring with Willie and them, whenever it came on, we’d go to the front of house and listen to it together and dance—it’s not a dance number, but kind of slow dance. And that was reminding me of a good time, but also the subject matter of “You Were Always on My Mind” is related to that record. And I thought I wanted to put that on the record. And I was thinking about it—during the studio, I tried it with my piano player. And I said, “Lawrence, you know, it has to be Bobbie. We gotta see if Bobbie will do it with me.”

John Spong: Oh, wow.

Amanda Shires: And we called, and Freddy said that she said yes. And I said, “What’s her favorite flowers?” And he said, “Orchids.” And so I sent her some orchids. And then we found ourselves in the studio recording it. And then, at that point, we started talking about our leaky heart valves. And we were deciding at that point we were going to be a band, and we needed to keep that song for our record of Bobbie and Amanda and the Leaky Hearts. And then she said, “The next song we’re going to cut is ‘Summertime.’ ” And I said, “Okay, Miss Bobbie. That’s what we’re doing.” And our big plan was to go around about once a month to towns and spend a long weekend playing these songs and doing a little shopping and some fine dining. And although she’s not here now to do that, I felt like what a dishonor it would be to not see it through, and to tell her story, and maybe inspire somebody else along the way.

John Spong: Yeah. I’m so, kind of, joyed that it starts with “Always on My Mind,” because as much as I’ve enjoyed the album, that was this track that was kind of the revelation moment, the Rosetta Stone moment for me. And it’s because her intro on the piano on that is so different from when she does it with Willie. And the thing is, the intro . . . Do you have the bandwidth—can I just spin—

Amanda Shires: Go for it, please.

John Spong: —the way she does it live with Willie and the way you did it.

Amanda Shires: Yeah.

John Spong: Because I mean, it is iconic, in the way that Pig Robbins on the front of “Behind Closed Doors” is iconic. When you hear the first notes of her doing that with Willie, you know what’s coming.

[Bobbie Nelson playing intro to “Always on My Mind” on Willie Nelson’s Live at Budokan]

Amanda Shires: Wow.

John Spong: We know that. Now listen to this, though.

[Bobbie Nelson playing intro to “Always on My Mind” on Loving You]

Amanda Shires: Man.

John Spong: This is so different. It’s a reimagining of the song, for me.

Amanda Shires: Well, I was talking to her . . . she loved this song too. And I was saying to her, like, I want to do this—much like when we were doing “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” later—I said, “I don’t know how to do this. It’s already been done.” And she said, “But it hasn’t been done by you.” And she said, “Your perspective makes it different. I mean, everybody brings their own life experience and stuff into the situation.” And then she said, “Also, when you’re doing the music, you’re not supposed to think about that other stuff.” And I was like, “You know, you are actually right, Miss Bobbie. You’re not supposed to think about that stuff. That’s the stuff you’re supposed to leave out.”

And that helped me in more than one way, just more than that recording experience. ’Cause we do oftentimes find ourselves comparing ourselves to others or wishing we had something that we didn’t have, when in truth, we have everything that we need. We were all given it. And trusting that is sometimes difficult, and you need reminding. Like, Bobbie was so quick and short with her deliveries of big things like that, that I was just like, “Wow.” Things that felt revelatory, which weren’t. You know that she’s right. And she’s just basically told you, “That’s not what this is about. That’s not what music’s about.” And I was like, “You’re right. Why am I letting all that in?” But she had a way of centering folks around her, and just, like, she radiated pure things. And she was also strong and tough. And I don’t want to use the word “sassy,” because she wasn’t. That’s what people say about women. But she was strong, and she was tough, and she would say what she thought.

John Spong: Yeah. Yeah, there’s a levity to “sassy” . . . well, there’s dismissiveness—

Amanda Shires: Yeah. Yeah, there’s a—

John Spong: —to the way it usually gets used. So screw it.

Amanda Shires: Yeah, exactly.

John Spong: So, when y’all recorded this, that’s middle—not lockdown necessarily, but it’s pandemic time.

Amanda Shires: Mm-hmm.

John Spong: And I had forgotten this, but she had just had a couple of strokes.

Amanda Shires: Yes. And Freddy said that this project was really helping with that. She was excited about it, and she definitely was when we would get in there, and then . . . she could play. She could still play. And then we were getting fired up about all this stuff, you know, and having fun with it. And the joy was effervescent, I guess, because I can’t find a better word. And bubbly things are joyful.

John Spong: Yeah. I remember he had said a while back that it was after one of the strokes, that it was just bleak . . . until they got a keyboard in front of her. Once they got a keyboard in front of her, she starts playing Bach. She’s not even playing—

Amanda Shires: Wow.

John Spong: —gospel or whatever. It’s Bach and Beethoven, and the tumblers start to click again.

Amanda Shires: Yeah, that’s incredible.

John Spong: And she becomes Bobbie again.

Amanda Shires: Yes. Amazing. The thread, you know, the music.

[Bobbie Nelson playing “Old Fashioned Love”]

John Spong: So it sounds like you knew most of these songs already. I wondered if you had to go find recordings like “Old Fashioned Love.” Or—

Amanda Shires: No. I learned that in the Bob Wills band.

John Spong: —“La Paloma.”

Amanda Shires: Yeah.

John Spong: Of course. Yeah.

Amanda Shires: “La Paloma” I had to learn. I did not know that. And she was like, “We’re putting this one on there.” And I was like, “I don’t know that.” And she was like, “You will by the time we’re done with it.” And I was like, “Yes, ma’am.” And I went so far as to locate sheet music for it, and it was pages long—fifteen pages. I had to get two music stands. And then she sat on the other side of the wall, because I overdubbed it. I was like, “This is going to take me a minute, guys.” And it sure did. But that’s a good thing about music. You can always learn something new. And I did learn something new there. And it was also quite intimidating to be on the other side of the glass, not hearing the commentary as I kept on screwing it up. But when I did finally finish it, there was a margarita ready for me. And I was like, “Okay, awesome. I see. We just had some real fun here.” And I thought that one turned out fantastic.

[Bobbie Nelson and Amanda Shires playing “La Paloma”]

John Spong: Oh, it’s so cool. And that was one of the ones Freddy was most proud of, because—what we haven’t even mentioned yet—he’s playing drums on a lot of this stuff. And he said, “These are songs—”

Amanda Shires: He played drums on all of it.

John Spong: Yeah.

Amanda Shires: We added a couple of percussion things, because it’s fun, and Jay Bellerose is good, but Freddy is the drummer on this.

John Spong: When he said, “These are songs my mom played for us when we were kids, and that we’ve been playing together,” I mean, he’s been playing that song with his mom—

Amanda Shires: Yeah.

John Spong: —fifty-five, sixty years, something like that. And that’s the other thing that’s so cool about the record. So many Willie records, if you’ve read up on which is which, some of them really are just him sitting around with his buddies and his old friends. And that’s what this is. This is like a family thing with Bobbie and Freddy.

Amanda Shires: And we get to have that because—

John Spong: And now you’re part of the family.

Amanda Shires: We get to have that because Willie worked with Waylon and all the folks that made it possible that we could play music with our friends. Yes, I love Chet Atkins, but Waylon was right to change that up, because without that having happened, we might not have had the Willie or the Bobbie that we know today. Music would’ve been different. They still would’ve been there. But for them to kind of buck the system then, of having the fantastic Nashville players, the studio players—they were wonderful—

John Spong: Yeah.

Amanda Shires: —and that’s not slighting them, because I would never do that. But to be able to, as an artist, control your music and know what it’s supposed to sound like, and to have the damn guts to say, “I want to make my records with the folks I want to make my records with.” And because of them, those outlaws that we call them, we get to have folks like Bobbie in our lives, and Paul English and all that, and Freddy Fletcher. Otherwise we’d be relegated to the choices that others make for us. And I think that those of us that create music know what we want to do with it, and some of us do want to use only the studio musicians, and others of us want to use the folks, our family, that we play with every day and that we tour with.

John Spong: Yeah. And it gets at this really cool thing in music history and in Nelson family history. Especially if you’re in Austin, everybody’s convinced that Austin made Willie Willie, and he came here, and that’s when it all happened. But the fact is, he thought about moving back to a lot of places in Texas. And Houston was the first one. But then he picked Austin and moved here because Bobbie lived here.

You know, and when you mentioned the Wexler records a second ago, Willie tried everything Chet Atkins put in front of him, and he did it well. It didn’t work, with much of the country, with audiences, but he did it well. Those records are wonderful. Everything changed for him when he started playing with Bobbie again.

Amanda Shires: Yep.

John Spong: It changed when Bobbie got in the band.

Amanda Shires: Yep. And, you know, she had this way of keeping you at your center. And they know each other really well, obviously. But they knew the hymns, and they knew the music they played together, and she was a sideman, and she loved that role. And she was really good at it. And she was good at supporting. And to have somebody out there that knows you that well and that you can sit there—if you turned all the lights off in a room, they could play their instruments together in time without even seeing each other. You know?

John Spong: Yeah.

Amanda Shires: That sibling connection thing, and then all the time and things that they spent together and saw together—I mean, these are my theories, of course. I’d have to have somebody else vouch for if those are correct. But I do have a sister, and I know what that’s like.

John Spong: [Laughs] But you also have a family that’s got music at its heart.

Amanda Shires: Truly, truly I do. And I am blessed because of that. Because I don’t know what I’d do if I was wandering around talking about chord changes and nobody knew what I was talking about.

John Spong: [Laughs] And when you mentioned a second ago that she was a sideman, in a sense, for much of, well, for her career, professional career, her public career . . . on this record, you’re the vocalist and your violin, your fiddle, is so wonderful on the record, but it’s kind of Bobbie’s record.

Amanda Shires: It is. I’m a side person. I started as a side person, and I find myself in the side person role, sideman role, often. And it’s a hard one for me to separate when it is, in fact, my name on the sign sometimes. But I don’t mind it. I like to think of it as I know both sides of what it’s like. But in the studio sometimes, it would be difficult trying to figure out who was the leader, because neither of us were leading. We’d [be] following each other around. To me it felt a lot like we were waltzing around the room together. We were waltzing with our instruments, independently together, in a room. And I think that was pretty special. I was like, “Who’s supposed to be following who here?” And she was like, “I think I’m following you.” And I was like, “Nah, I’m definitely following you.” She said, “Oh, yeah, you are.” I said, “Okay, good.”

And I did. I followed her, and it was magical. And I love that opportunity, that I got to learn from her and to reconnect with the music that I started playing, and to feel one hundred percent joyful in music. I like those kind of experiences. Oftentimes in the studio . . . it feels a lot like a microscope looking at you. You’re examining your own flaws too closely. And it was never like that with her, you know?

John Spong: It sounds like you miss her, but she’s still with you.

Amanda Shires: Yeah. I mean, it might sound simple to say, but I don’t care: She, with her faith . . . I’m a nonpracticing Catholic, but she helped me find light again too, in that way.

John Spong: Okay. Well, since I’ve started crying, maybe we can wrap up.

Amanda Shires: Okay. Okay. You started it when you played that “Loving You” song.

John Spong: You’re so generous. But even more than that, more than talking to me, thanks so much for making this record with her. The world needs this.

Amanda Shires: Thank you so much. It’s my hope that if people hear it and like it, that they might choose to lead with love and forgiveness too.

John Spong: There we go. You’re the best.

Amanda Shires: You’re the best. Thank you.

John Spong: Thanks.

[Bobbie Nelson and Amanda Shires playing “Loving You”]

