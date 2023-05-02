This episode is part of a sponsored content series with the Perini Ranch Steakhouse. Hear more stories here.

Before Buffalo Gap was host to Perini Ranch Steakhouse, thousands of buffalo would make their way through as part of the Great Western Trail. After a long day’s ride, chuckwagons were an essential part to those driving the herds. Historian Jay Moore, author of Abilene A to Z and producer of the Abilene history documentary series History in Plain Sight, sheds some light on an age-old feud between Abilene and Buffalo Gap. Entertainer Red Steagall, the “Official Cowboy Poet of Texas,” joins Tom Perini to discuss life on the trail and chuckwagon culture.