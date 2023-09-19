This episode is part of a sponsored content series with the Perini Ranch Steakhouse. Hear more stories here.

Food brings people together, but the wine gets them talking. Conversation over dinner and wine with Fess Parker and Dr. Richard Becker (Becker Vineyards) would lead to a new venture for Perini Steakhouse and Buffalo Gap. Ashley Parker Snider (Fess Parker Winery) and Dr. Richard Becker join to discuss the inception and importance of the Buffalo Gap Food & Wine Summit. Since 2005, they have sought to cultivate an appreciation of fine wine and food through education and industry discussion.