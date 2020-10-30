The first song that Texas singer-songwriter/big time country music star Jack Ingram ever learned to play on guitar was Willie’s No. 11 country hit from 1976, “I’d Have to Be Crazy.” It was the song that taught Jack about the complex simplicity of the best country music, and the lesson stuck; in 2018, the Academy of Country Music awarded its annual songwriting prize, the Song of the Year, to Jack and his co-writers Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall, for Miranda’s top 20 hit, “Tin Man.”

On this episode of One by Willie, Jack talks about “I’d Have to Be Crazy.” From there he tries to answer the fundamental question that anyone has to ask themself the first time they meet Willie—“To smoke, or not to smoke?”—and then goes into his song selection that time he played an informal, private set for former president George H.W. Bush.

