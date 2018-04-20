Turns out, you can go home again. Once upon a time, Pulitzer Prize winner Lawrence Wright wrote for this magazine. We invited him back for our National Podcast of Texas to discuss his latest book, God Save Texas—which is something of a State of the State, written from the perspective of a citizen who loves Texas enough to criticize its faults.

Plus, on the occasion of our May issue’s celebration of San Antonio, we feature new work from the city’s best-known poet, Naomi Shihab Nye. She reads us a tribute she wrote to one of San Antonio’s great iconoclasts: the legendary San Antonio lawyer, legislator, and newspaper columnist Maury Maverick, Jr.

