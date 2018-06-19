As the national backlash against the Trump administration policy of family separation continues to grow, Texas House Speaker Joe Straus became the first Texas state official to call on President Trump to end the separation of immigrant families and the detention of children. In a letter addressed to the president and released Tuesday morning, Straus wrote that there are thousands of children being housed in Texas in facilities licensed by the state and that many of the spaces already have requested “variances to exceed their licensed capacities.” Nothing in federal law mandates the separation of children from their parents, Straus noted, and doing so creates trauma for the children and is “worsening the many problems that already plague” the immigration system.

“You have publicly suggested that your administration may end these policies if congressional Democrats agree to some of your other border security objectives and positions,” Straus wrote. “But it is wrong to use these scared, vulnerable children as a negotiating tool. Their suffering should also not be used to deter illegal immigration.”

Straus asked Trump to immediately rescind the “zero tolerance” policy that has led to the family separations and to work with Congress for immigration reform. “This is not a binary choice between rampant crime and tearing families apart,” Straus wrote.

Read Speaker Straus’s letter to President Trump

Governor Greg Abbott has been supportive of Trump’s policies in the past, but he has yet to publicly react to the zero tolerance policy that the Trump administration has put into place that mandates that 100 percent of immigrants who enter the country illegally be prosecuted on criminal charges versus misdemeanors. The net effect of this policy has been the separation of parents from their children. More than two thousand children have been separated from their parents in the first six weeks of the policy, many of them in Texas. Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services opened a tent city in Tornillo, outside of El Paso, to accommodate the growing number of children in their custody. And now preparations are being made for a possible second tent city outside of Abilene near the Dyess Air Force base.

While Straus serves as a statewide leader, he is elected by members of the House. Before this week, no statewide elected official had publicly weighed in on the family separation policy. But by Monday, several officials began to speak publicly about the issue, which is drawing national condemnation. On Monday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn said in a speech on the Senate floor that he intended to move legislation preserving the family, and later that day, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz laid out the specifics of a bill that would do the same. Texas Monthly senior editor R.G. Ratcliffe attempted to ask Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick—who is Trump’s state chairman—about the policy at last weekend’s Republican Party of Texas convention, but communications aide Sherry Sylvester physically blocked the writer from getting close to the lieutenant governor. Governor Greg Abbott has also been silent on the subject of family separations.

Late Monday, State Representative César Blanco, D-El Paso, called on Abbott to cease the deployment of the Texas National Guard to the Rio Grande to aid the Trump administration on border security. That request came soon after Republican Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker’s decision to direct his state’s national guard to not send any assets or troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in light of the family separation policy.