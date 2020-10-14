Have countless people over the past two decades prematurely predicted the imminent victory of Democrats in Texas? Yes. Is it possible that some people are making the same mistake today? Also yes.
2002
“[Texas] never was a Republican state. It’s just a Bush state.” —Former Democratic Texas comptroller
John Sharp
2002
“Over the next decade, a Democratic presidential candidate could also win the electoral votes of Georgia, Tennessee, and, yes, even Texas.” —Authors John Judis and Ruy Teixeira
2008
“I don’t know if it’s four years or eight years off, but down the road, Texas will be a presidential
battleground.” —Barack Obama’s Latino outreach official, Cuauhtémoc Figueroa
2008
“Texas is ready to turn blue.” —Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean
2010
“Texas Dems are presenting the biggest challenge the state’s GOP has faced in decades. . . . They even have a shot at unseating GOP governor Rick Perry.” —Journalist Suzy Khimm
2010
“If I were Republican, I’d be worried.” —Texas Democratic political consultant Harold Cook
2012
“Four years from now, Texas is going to be a so-called blue state.” —Former Florida governor Jeb Bush
2013
“Very soon, this state is going to turn blue.” —Texas Democratic Party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa
2013
“Do I think we can turn Texas in four years? Absolutely.” —Democratic Houston mayor Annise Parker
2013
“I’m very optimistic about [Wendy Davis] upsetting Greg Abbott. . . . Independent and moderate Republicans in Texas have had enough of tea party Republicans.” —Texas congressman Joaquin Castro (Davis went on to lose by 20 percentage points)
2020
“Hell yes.” —Texas Democratic Party executive director Manny Garcia in 2020, answering the question “Is this the year Texas turns blue?”
Compiled by Katie Kelton, Jeff Salamon, and Forrest Wilder.
This article originally appeared in the November 2020 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Stop Me if You’ve Heard This One Before.” Subscribe today.
