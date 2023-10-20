The fourteenth-annual Texas Monthly BBQ Fest returns to Lockhart for the second consecutive year this November. The expanded two-day format allows for a continuation of the beloved Top 50 Picnic—the signature BBQ Fest event—while also introducing a broader celebration of Texas barbecue and all that it represents. From live music to live fire and everything in between, there’s something for everyone at TM BBQ Fest.

The unofficial kickoff to the BBQ Fest weekend begins on Friday, November 3, in downtown Lockhart. The 78644 Podcast will be premiering their live-recorded variety show titled Smoky Home Compadre: A Celebration of Tasty-NESS in honor of the festival. The showcase celebrates what makes Lockhart special with music and comedy, featuring local characters and special guest Jaston Williams, coauthor and performer from Greater Tuna and the acclaimed Tuna series. The free show is produced by the 78644 Podcast and begins at 7 p.m., followed by a performance by James McMurtry. Other evening happenings include Día de Los Muertos festivities, extended hours for many of the downtown shops, live music, pop-up events, and special offers.

The BBQ World’s Fair—taking place Saturday, November 4—will comprise a marketplace with 28 artisan vendors from around the state, a curated Taco Trail, live music, live-fire cooking demos, and more. On Saturday, guests can hear sounds from RF Shannon, Rattlesnake Milk, and Tomar & the FCs. Plus, there are tons of “Local Happenings” taking place at businesses all over town, all weekend long. Make sure to check out the full list on our digital map.

On Sunday, performances by Hard Proof and a special guest will light up the stage in Lockhart City Park. The Top 50 Picnic will feature epic bites from forty of the top fifty barbecue joints in Texas—according to our 2021 list. The full lineup can be found on our website.

For a look at the latest press release, click here.