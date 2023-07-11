On Friday, TM BBQ Fest tickets went on sale to the general public. VIP Weekend Bundles sold out over the weekend, but all other ticket types are still available—for now.

Texas Monthly is excited to return to Lockhart—the barbecue capital of Texas—for the second year in a row. The expanded two-day festival will follow a similar format to last year, with a few improvements. On Saturday, November 4, barbecue fans from all over will flock to historic downtown Lockhart for the BBQ World’s Fair. This open-to-the-public street festival will feature barbecue and taco vendors showcasing creative flavors and techniques alongside an artisan marketplace, live-fire cooking demos, live music, and more. In a change from last year, the ticketed portion of the event will take place in the evening rather than the beginning of the event. Guests who purchase an “Around the World” Punch Card will have exclusive access to signature bites from the featured barbecue joints from 5 to 7 p.m. From noon to 4 p.m., the featured barbecue joints will be open to all attendees for lunch dishes.

On Sunday, November 5, the Top 50 Picnic will take place at Lockhart City Park. This year marks the fourteenth annual iteration of the classic event that barbecue enthusiasts from all over the world have come to know and love. Guests can expect thirty-plus of the Top 50 barbecue joints in Texas to be in attendance, and, as always, there will be plenty of cold beverages and live music to be enjoyed by all. The full press release can be found here.

For more info and to purchase tickets, please check out our website.