Tiny Boxwoods

Press spacebar to see more share options.





On a magical night we sat outside beneath a long trellis, with views of the restaurant’s sparkling lights and the rows of plants at the adjoining garden center. Though fans of the cheese-and-meat starter, we opted for roasted mussels in a rich curry broth with curried fry bread (great dipping), as well as wood-fired artichokes with chimichurri and herb butter. Delicious, as were the fabulous pizza topped with a generous sprinkling of spicy house-made sausage and dabs of goat cheese; the lamb burger with smoked goat cheese and aioli; and the red wine–braised short ribs with parsnip polenta. Sides of fries and crisp curried cauliflower outflanked a bland helping of yuca.