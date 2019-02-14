The Founders of Epic Provisions Give Ranching a Modern Look

“Home on the Range” has been one of Taylor Collins’s favorite songs since he was a kid. Oh give me a home, where the buffalo roam… The majestic bison is his self-proclaimed “spirit animal.” Now he and his wife, Katie Forrest, have a herd of 73 bison grazing their aptly named Roam Ranch, near Fredericksburg. “We derive a lot of inspiration and wonder from watching the herd, and I couldn’t imagine being as excited to spend time out at the ranch without them,” Collins says.

The couple—co-founders of Austin-based meat snack company Epic Provisions—bought the spread in April 2017, after selling Epic to General Mills for a reported $100 million in 2016. Expansive caves, aquifer-fed creeks, and a balance of agricultural potential and rangeland attracted them to the property. They and their toddler daughter split time between Austin and the ranch, where they have plans to introduce pasture-raised pigs and more turkeys, add guest cabins for Airbnb bookings, and launch an introduction-to-hunting program. Take a tour of their dreamy Hill Country acreage and inviting modern ranch house.