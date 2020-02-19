Waxahachie Art and Antiques Curators Live in a Gallery of Their Own

Julie and Bruce Webb love stuff and lots of it. More than thirty years ago, the Waxahachie couple began selling antiques and treasures found at flea markets and on their travels, eventually expanding and specializing in folk and outsider art. Since 1994, the Webb Gallery has occupied the ground floor of a 1902 building in the historic downtown area (about thirty miles south of Dallas). The Webbs live on the upper floor, which for fifty years housed a phone company. “You can still see where the switchboards were in the floor,” Julie notes. They’ve filled much of their four-thousand-square-foot home with a menagerie of paintings, masks, resin rock clocks, carnival banners, and much more. The result is a space that’s an extension of the gallery, where their goal, Julie says, is “to share the backroads of life.”