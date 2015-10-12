Dining at Hard Eight BBQ is as much about experience as it is about the meal. During a recent visit to the original Stephenville location, I lined up with thirty other people, an impressive crowd for 1:00 p.m. on a Friday. Together we stood together facing cord upon cord of neatly piled mesquite and two…
Stephenville
Ty Murray is the last pure American cowboy, a throwback to the mythic West. And if you visit him on his Stephenville ranch, you’d better be ready to ride.
Ty Murray’s saddle house.
Nineteen joints we couldn’t countenance not noting at all. AMARILLO Beans N Things A cozy country cafe plunked down on a busy city street. 806-373-7383 BRADY Hard Eight Pit Bar-B-Que Meats are cooked cowboy style directly over hot mesquite coals.
Hot hurdling in Giddings, super six-man football in Gordon: Ten towns that got game.
When a UFO streaks across our skies— c’mon, the truth is out there!—Ken Cherry gets to work.