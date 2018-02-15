Tootsie Tomanetz
Snow’s Queen

Nov 8, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

This story about the amazing Tootsie Tomanetz originally ran in our October issue. We’re posting it here in its entirety along with a collection of photos from Wyatt McSpadden. He was assigned with capturing the essence of Tootsie for the story, which he did masterfully, but we could only run so…
Snow’s Queen

Sep 21, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

On Saturdays Tootsie Tomanetz cooks barbecue the old-fashioned way for legions of loyal fans. That doesn’t mean she’ll ever give up her day job.
Tootsie Tomanetz’s Pork Steak

May 16, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

Tootsie Tomanetz has been cooking barbecue for fifty years, an art she didn’t start practicing professionally until she was in her thirties. When she began her career in Giddings, offset smokers weren’t nearly as popular as they are today. Then, barbecue was cooked directly over wood coals, and that’s the…

BBQ Photographers: Wyatt McSpadden

Sep 23, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

Every month we’ll bring you a profile of a photographer who has captured the people, the food and the spaces that make up the world of barbecue. Wyatt McSpadden – Austin, Texas I’ve been shooting pictures at BBQ places around Texas for better than 25 years. I’ve had the…

Interview: Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ

Jun 26, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

Pitmaster: Snow’s BBQ; opened in 2003. Age: 78 Smoker: A steel smoker with an offset firebox for briskets, a direct heat pit for everything else. Wood: Post Oak Tootsie took her lunch break to talk with me while working her day job with the Giddings school district. After Texas Monthly named Snow’s BBQ…
Snow’s BBQ

May 17, 2013 By Texas Monthly

For some in the small town of Lexington (population roughly 1,200), Saturdays are as holy as Sundays. It’s hard to miss these devotees. They congregate at the end of Main Street, within view of some grain elevators dressed in a gingham rust—a line of farmhands, ranchers, well-off weekenders, and groggy…

Snow’s BBQ

Dec 20, 2010 By Daniel Vaughn

After driving three hours from Dallas to arrive in Lexington at nine in the morning, it’s hard not to suffer some validation bias no matter what you sink your teeth into. But it helps when it’s perfectly smoked and silky tender brisket. I invited a friend on a…

Snow’s BBQ

May 21, 2008 By Texas Monthly

A small wood-frame restaurant, open only on Saturdays and only from eight in the morning until whenever the meat runs out, usually around noon, Snow’s is remarkable not only for the quality of its ’cue—“outlandishly tender brisket, fall-apart-delicious chicken”—but for the unlikeliness of its story. The genius behind this meat…

Trending

  1. Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

    March 10, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  2. Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

    March 11, 2018 By Doyin Oyeniyi

  3. ‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

    March 11, 2018 By Dan Solomon

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly